What do you imagine when you hear about the Eppson Center for Seniors? Do you imagine a bunch of old people sitting around in rocking chairs? People chatting over cups of tea or coffee? Playing cards?
I admit, I was very cautious when people told me to go check it out. I was rather surprised when I got up the courage. There are lots of activities happening up there, and the people I have met are delightful! I have made many new friends, and look forward to making many more.
What got me to venture in there? The watercolor painting group that meets on Thursday afternoons, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eppson Center. In addition to relaxing, expressing personal creativity, and gaining skills painting, painting has physical, emotional, and mental benefits.
Learning many different ways to get ideas and paint to paper or canvas is just the beginning. The relaxation, laughter, acceptance, no matter what your skill levels are, finding a safe place and making new friends, while increasing self-confidence, morale, concentration and a positive mindset are all tools to help combat chronic disease like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, feelings such as isolation, worthlessness, and depression.
Another invaluable skill is learning to persevere and to commit to continuing to learn and improve. This leads to feelings of satisfaction that we are seeing personal improvements. There is so much pleasure in learning, designing and creating. While there are many benefits to making art, it can be especially beneficial to seniors. Brains inevitably age, but art helps the left side and right side learn to work together in partnership more efficiently, building new neural pathways.
Art is a way for us to communicate better, even when we may no longer have words to communicate for us. It can be particularly important for people with diseases like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s as a way to express memories, emotions, fears and joys. Art enables us to step back from the problems of life for a couple hours; it gives us a safe zone for our minds to slow down so we can leave feeling refreshed.
We are all able to create, and nobody starts out cranking out masterpieces. But being able to work with the painting or drawing groups up at the Eppson Center is a place where we support each other as we grow, learn and practice new skills. It allows us to heal internally, to find satisfaction, encourage feelings of playfulness and grow our senses of humor. It definitely grows our critical thinking skills, improves concentration and memory. Who won’t benefit from that? Art fosters a stronger sense of value and self-identity.
Creating art has been shown to keep older people healthier, with scheduling fewer doctor appointments, using less medications, lowering depression, while leading to more outside activities. It gives meaning and purpose as our lives draw closer to the end, while also providing a means to incorporate a person’s past, present and future, to bring closure, express their values, and to leave something of value for future generations.
Students provide their own equipment and supplies. Sometimes the artists work on their own; sometimes a teacher works with them. There is a $5 fee if a teacher is present.
Brenda Winter is an artist, biologist, writer, and animal lover. She teaches a drawing class at the ECs on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
