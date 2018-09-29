The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) legally requires federal agencies to solicit comments from the public when planning actions could seriously affect federal lands. This law requires public meetings on scoping and draft impact statements, and public comments have altered or cancelled hundreds of projects. The current Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis (LaVA) is of concern. It is the largest plan for commercial logging ever undertaken on the Medicine Bow National Forest (MBNF), affecting 260,000 acres (equivalent in area to 196,967 football fields) and 600 miles of new “temporary roads.”
Written comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) can now be read by the public in Laramie, at the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) office at 2468 Jackson Street. Those comments, delivered by citizens, forest ecologists, and other scientists, weigh strongly in opposition to this project.
We categorized the 120 letters of submitted comments. 70 percent are opposed to LaVA, 20 percent clearly are in support, and 10 percent are for LaVA, but request consequential revisions to the plan. Comments favoring the project tended to be brief and generalized, mirroring the lack of specificity of the plan itself. Those in opposition included many criticisms that were comprehensive and highly specific.
Primary criticisms of LaVA were: 1) the plan’s area of strong impact (authorized logging on one-fourth of MBNF’s area) is excessive, and locations of the clear-cuts are unspecified; 2) the plan calls for too many miles (600, also with undefined locations) of ‘temporary roads’ in a small forest; 3) Sheep Mountain National Wildlife Refuge (established in 1924) is exposed to commercial logging; 4) the project’s main proposed actions conflict with other uses of the forest, especially recreation; and 5) the costs of LaVA across 15–20 years are not considered.
Citizens have forcefully emphasized the undesirability of LaVA. We ask the USFS to fully honor the NEPA process, and to do one of the following: 1) abandon the LaVA project, but continue traditional services and regular maintenance as long-characteristic of the Forest Service; or 2) downsize LaVA’s Draft EIS, focusing on protection of public structures, existing roads, trails, and other settings in which user danger exists from fire or falling trees.
This guest op-ed was written by Duane Keown, along with co-signers Phil White, Jeff Lockwood, Bern Hinckley, Jay Lillegraven and Joy Keown. Duane Keown is a professor emeritus in Science Education at UW and has prestigious awards: national, statewide and within the UW College of Education. His doctorate is from Ball State University in Biology.
