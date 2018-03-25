This is the week when we learn yet again what it means to be a “wounded healer.” Even non-believers recognize that Jesus was a teacher, a rabbi, who offered a different way of being in the world — a way without violence or hatred or obsession with self. And, most of us recognize he was tortured and killed for doing what was right. That’s why we call this Friday “Good” because it was from his wounds that we are healed.
But, the wounds were not just inflicted on one dark day. They were the wounds that came from rejection, misunderstanding, ridicule. Jesus knew what it was like to care with his life in a culture which “worshipped” material gods.
Perhaps, we haven’t traveled far from that culture as we have our own version of “bread and circuses” or, as the Romans knew so well — entertainment and food control the people. One difference in our educated culture is that those in charge have become masters at rationalizing their indifference to lives of mercy.
Whether it’s politics or religion or even relationships, we have our reasons ready. But, Jesus offered a different way, the way of mercy, the way of healing in a broken world. And, he offered himself. His death speaks of the Power of Life:
Jesus Christ,
You had to come, to serve, to suffer,
to fracture our ideals.
You had to come as one of us
so we would welcome
the Mystery of the cross
and not seek peace in our own understandings.
So, this is Holy Week, a time to learn again that the brokenness of our lives is real, but it is not the final end. Good Friday leads to Easter Sunday — the cross is the step toward the resurrection. This was said clearly by another man who believed in mercy. Dag Hammarskjold was Secretary General of the United Nations and knew his peaceful work might bring his death. He kept a spiritual journal and reflected on the meaning of his work and his hope in this holy time:
“I don’t know Who — or what — put the question. I don’t know when it was put. I don’t even remember answering. But at some moment I did answer Yes to Someone — or Something — and from that hour I was certain that existence is meaningful and that, therefore, my life, in self-surrender, had a goal. From that moment … I came to a time and place where I realized that the Way leads to a triumph which is a catastrophe, and to a catastrophe which is a triumph, that the price for committing one’s life would be reproach, and that the only elevation possible … lies in the depths of humiliation. After that, the word “courage” lost its meaning, since nothing could be taken from me.” Markings, 1961.
—
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a religious studies adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming and the former pastor of St. Paul’s United Church.
