When did it become acceptable for the president of the United States to behave like a would-be dictator? Has any previous president wondered aloud if we should have a president for life? Or had his cabinet publicly lavish him with praise? Or referred to our free press as an enemy of the country? Or called for the jailing of his political rivals? The cult of personality has to end. Whatever our individual political views, we should all be able to agree that this president’s behavior lacks dignity and makes a mockery of our democratic values. Our Constitution dictates that we accept the results of the presidential election. But we don’t have accept a president that tramples on the ideals our country was founded on: the rule of law, reliance on objective truth, and decency and respect for one another. These are ideals that made our country great and that our president should seek to uphold. Instead, he slings insults, incites his supporters, sometimes toward violence, and strives to create controversy and chaos. He has praised dictators, provoked our allies, and had the gall to belittle a decorated POW as a “loser” for having been captured and tortured. This from a man who remained safe at home on a deferment. Sad! Actually, it’s not just sad, it’s disrespectful, arrogant, unpatriotic, and underhanded. We don’t have to accept the Twitter tantrums, the doublespeak, the near-constant stream of untruths, the blatant cruelty, the authoritarian tendencies and the ego that puts itself ahead of country. This behavior is cancerous and undermines what the United States stand for. It’s time to make our voices heard, because the deafening silence from our representatives allows this dangerous behavior to continue unchecked. Worse, our collective silence allows it to gradually become the norm. We need to tell the emperor he has no clothes, and we need to hold our representatives accountable for their silence in the face of such clearly un-American behavior. Send a message at the ballot box on November 6. Put country above party. Make sure patriotism wins.
Jeff Gruver
Laramie
