Dear Editor:
In response to the multitude of letters sent to the University of Wyoming administration and letters to the editors, let us review the situation for the Department of Geography.
The Department of Geography was established over 50 years ago. Over this time, the name has changed several times, but the overall focus of the department has always been the interaction between society and the environment, using the spatial analytical tools of mapping, photo and satellite image interpretation, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The demands for this knowledge base and skill sets continue to this day. To expand academic opportunities and at the same time meet university constraints, over the past year, the Provost has taken the initiative to investigate alternative academic structures to provide a broader approach to geo-spatial thinking, reasoning and spatial science. It is within this context that the Department of Geography may have to restructure its academic program.
In recent discussions with the Provost, the Geography department was reassured that the emphasis on society’s interaction with the environment would be a continued theme at the University of Wyoming. Further, the new university “Breaking Through” plan offers many opportunities for the Geography department to contribute to the overall academic mission. The organizational framework within which the department will contribute is still being discussed, but the themes and skills provided by Geography are still essential to the education of University of Wyoming students.
Finally, the department would like to express our deep appreciation and recognize the support provided by the letters from across Wyoming and the United States.
William J. Gribb, University of Wyoming Department of Geography chair
Laramie
