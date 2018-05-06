Dear Editor:
On Friday afternoon, a horde of loud, drunken, sometimes violent students on bicycles descended upon downtown Laramie. They threw their bicycles on top of waste receptacles or simply piled them on the street; mobbed the local bars; emerged intoxicated; screamed and fought; urinated and vomited in the alleyways; and, in some cases, stole one another’s bicycles.
Asking a few of the less inebriated ones what was going on, I learned that this was a UW event known as the “Tour de Laramie,” which consists of a spree of binge drinking and bar hopping via bicycle. While no UW organization claims it as its own official event, I was told that it is informally promoted by campus fraternities and sororities.
The disruption lasted late into the evening, and Laramie’s police force (unaided, it appeared, by UW’s) seemed unable to get things under control ... even though the mob was clearly violating laws by operating unlicensed bicycles, riding on sidewalks, driving while intoxicated, urinating in public, and attempting to invade any downtown building or business that was not securely locked or guarded. They also careened across the downtown footbridge without dismounting, endangering unwary pedestrians crossing the bridge.
Some of the cyclists we saw downtown — none of whom were wearing helmets or other protective gear — were injured either in cycling mishaps or in brawls.
Isn’t it time for the City of Laramie and the University to crack down on such disruptive and outright dangerous activities before someone is killed? Perhaps the organizers of the “Tour de Laramie” should receive a guided tour of Laramie’s Detention Center.
Brett Glass
Laramie
