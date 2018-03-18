Dear Editor:
The City of Laramie has begun to circulate a flyer describing its new “Landfill Voucher Program.” Alas, it’s fraught with serious problems.
Firstly, it discriminates arbitrarily between residents who rent units with and without utilities included. Tenants who could present a separate utility bill which they paid would be able to obtain a landfill voucher, while those who rented units with all utilities included would not.
Secondly, vouchers would only be valid from May 14th through June 16th. Since Council has expressed a desire to disperse free use of the landfill in time so that there are not long lines at the dump, having only a one month period runs counter to that desire.
The policy also discriminates, for no good reason, against tenants who move in the middle of the summer (including most departing Wyotech trainees), or at the end (which includes many University students), and in favor of ones who happen to move during that narrow timeframe.
Finally, the vouchers - laboriously embossed with a special seal - could only be obtained during a subset of normal business hours, during a 42-day period, at an office far off the beaten track and unserved by public transportation. This is reminiscent of the public notice policy described by character Arthur Dent in the early pages of Douglas Adams’ “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
Many people who work for a living will not be able to go to the office during that time, or will have trouble finding it because the general public does not go there for any other purpose.
A simpler policy - such as allowing one free load per license plate number per calendar year, where the driver’s license shows an address within the city or county - would be fairer, more convenient, and easier for the City to administer. If the policy described in the flyer is implemented, we will see a rash of littering and illegal dumping that will greatly impact our city and its residents. In short, it would be far more costly than a simpler and fairer one.
Brett Glass
Laramie
(3) comments
Wow, there has to be a more complicated and difficult way to design this "free" dump program, but I just can't think of it... It truly seems that the city personnel that designed the program may have lost sight of the goal of getting people to take waste items to the dump and instead designed a program that will accomplish just the opposite. Thank goodness for the abundance of open space around Laramie and the consistent Wyoming wind. Whatever items can't be disposed of with "free" signs by the curb can now be left on someone else's property or in the wind to disappear. Out of sight, out of mind. At least the City can rest comfortably on the knowledge that there is a program in place to address the issue - irregardless of whether the program works. The bureaucracy can wash its collective hands of the problem now with a solution on the books the problem, from their perspective, is solved.
Thanks for some excellent points. I hope the City modifies their policy.
Pole mountain is open 24/7 and there is no fee for dumping there. The Forest Service isn’t even concerned enough to clean it up (Boomerang 6-25-2017).
