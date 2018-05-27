Gifts for Living was started eight years ago to help people suffering from cancer. We have helped many people with everyday expenses since treatment is so expensive.
Those expenses have been helping with utility bills, transportation to treatments, gas cards, lodging, etc. We’ve had a variety of fundraising methods to help. One of the biggest has been the Harmony Cancer Benefit. This is a fun evening at the Harmony School with a great dinner and live and silent auctions. June 16 is the next Harmony Cancer Benefit. Put the date on your calendar and come join us. Those needing assistance can get application forms at the Cancer Center or from Mike Moeller, 760-5118.
Donna Thompson and Gifts for Living Board members Leone Brummond, Barb Rouse, Mike Moeller, Jenet Talbott, Cheryl Leach, Marian Gruenfelder
Laramie
