On Thursday, May 3rd, our Nation observed the 67th Annual National Day of Prayer. My husband Stan and I are Wyoming State Coordinators for the National Day of Prayer Task Force, the Christian expression of the Day.
We are not political and we are non-partisan. We just encourage people to take this special day, the 1st Thursday of May as designated in legislation under President Reagan’s administration in 1988, to pause and to pray for our Country.
We would like to thank some special Laramie friends, Pastor Matt Baumgartner, Claudette Mosier, Derik Buescher and Pastor Tim Snowbarger for leading the call to prayer on this special day in our special city. Because of their efforts there were three observances on that day giving Laramie citizens the opportunity to join others in prayer.
We also want to thank our Laramie friends and neighbors and our wonderful university students who came out to pray. Our State also had an observance in Cheyenne with Gov. Matt Mead, First Lady Carol Mead and other elected officials in attendance. It was a very wonderful day in Wyoming and we are so grateful to live here.
Gina Gibson, Wyoming state coordinator for the National Day of Prayer
Laramie
