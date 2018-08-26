I want to express my deepest appreciation for all the women that work in the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. I was diagnosed with lung cancer several years ago, and these people saved my life. I’m 70 years old, I’ve done everything around the world — I’ve lived in Germany, France, Czech Republic — I have no need to live anymore, but they helped me.
There are around 10 beautiful people working there. Amy is the boss and she cares for everybody in this center. My social worker, Katelyn Rosier, helped me with my insurance when it stopped paying for my medication. Katelyn helped me get my medication and that’s a big favor.
I’m very thankful for all of them. I love them. I just wanted them to read that.
Jordan George
Laramie
