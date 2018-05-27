This is the Second Amendment: A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
This is all it says. Period. Now, realize, when this was adopted in 1791, most people only had muskets — not automatic assault weapons.
This was also written at a time when we didn’t have a real military apparatus yet outside of the Continental Army, as we were still a fledgling country — having just fought the British to become our own sovereign nation. During the Revolutionary War, militias were formed of local civilian citizen’s groups to supplement the Continental Army, especially in outlying rural areas, to protect against British incursion.
We no longer have mustered militias because now we have the five branches of the U.S. Military: Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Marines to protect us. Most Americans have no idea what the Second Amendment actually says — or means — they just think they do. In fact, it would seem that most Americans haven’t even read it. It says nothing about hunting or protecting private property or all the other ‘assumed’ nonsense people spew. It was written only in reference to militias. That is the first part of the sentence — and therefore the subject — of the Amendment itself.
As well, militias were to be “well regulated,” again as an adjunct to the Continental Army — at a time when those civilian citizens had to carry their own muskets in the militias — because we didn’t have the means yet to arm them with government issue.
So, it is essentially an outdated and antiquated Amendment — and does not give people the right to go out and stockpile copious amounts of military grade ordinance nor carry concealed weapons wherever they choose in a civil society — nor does it give people the right to go out and shoot each other — with whatever weapon of choice.
Darcy Gardiner
Laramie
