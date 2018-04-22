Mr. Schmit, You need to do your homework. Firstly, you are confusing economic paradigms with political constructs, which are very different and not comparable. Economic paradigms seek to define who owns property — whether it is privately owned, owned communally or owned by the state.
Secondly you contradict yourself when asserting that the U.S. is not a democracy. Yes, I agree, the U.S. is “a Constitutional Republic with a representative form of government.” A representative form of government is the definition of a democracy. Hello. Thirdly, The NRA used to be more like a hobby club — much like a dog club — or an auto club — where members and/or affiliate clubs organize around the collective interests of their hobby.
However, that is not what the NRA has become today. It has now become a political lobbying organization with a political agenda using dark money (thanks to Citizen’s United) to influence the political process to enhance the profits of gun manufacturers. That is not the intent of its 501(c)(3) non-profit social welfare organization status — meaning the NRA is perverting its original intent for monetary and political gain — as well as not contributing the taxes they should to our country.
Its original mission statement upon incorporation was to “promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis.” Of note, there is no mention of any other firearm other than a rifle.
Lastly, your “commie test” comment is simply ignorant and insulting — showing how little understanding you have of varying economic ideologies — as well as what they are philosophically — as opposed to how these philosophies have been used or warped politically.
You have a right to your opinions, but may I suggest arming yourself (enjoy the pun) with knowledge first before forming them.
Darcy B. Gardiner
Laramie
