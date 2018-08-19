We were devastated to hear of the impending closure of the Citizen Science programming at the Berry Biodiversity Institute. The Institute has been an invaluable resource for the Laramie Girl Scouts. Through the Biodiversity Institute, our girls have had opportunities to explore science through a variety of programs.
One program in particular was focused on our older girls in grades 4-10. Two years ago, the Biodiversity Institute teamed with this group of older Girl Scouts to develop a research project about the health of the Laramie River. They went through all the steps of the scientific process to determine if recent improvements made to the river had had a scientifically significant impact. The girls did everything except grant writing. They came up with their question, used a variety of tools to collect data at the river, learned the concentration needed to analyze data, helped create posters and participated in poster sessions to share their findings. Along the way, they worked with so many women in science, which was inspirational to our girls. The Biodiversity Institute recognizes the importance of finding role models for girls to help them see that careers in STEM are possible for them. Our joint project was honored with an OWN IT award. The girls worked so hard on this project and were proud of what they accomplished.
A few days ago, we gathered some of the girls who had participated in the “Girl Scouts in Science: Discovering Wyoming Waters” program. Even two years later, we could tell this program had had a major impact. The girls talked about how this program made them want to do more science and how it had been great to work with “so many cool women.” We are hoping funding can be found so we can continue to have amazing science opportunities here in Laramie.
Marie Frick
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.