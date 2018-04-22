Sounds like the mothers of some of the boys and girls attending the Wyoming GOP Convention didn’t teach them any manners. When you’re in someone’s house, you follow the rules of that house. Otherwise, you may not be invited back.
Dick Flores
Laramie
