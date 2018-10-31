Wyoming newspapers publish editorials on a variety of topis important to the state every week. Here are some from the past week we at the Laramie Boomerang chose to highlight:
Courage consulting
It is being widely reported that Governor Matt Mead’s office signed a $1.8 million contract this month with an out-of-state management consulting firm whose public services division in Washington, D.C., is going to tell legislators and the next governor how to make state government in Wyoming more efficient and less expensive.
Wyoming already paid this company $300,000 for an initial efficiency study in 2017, and it really isn’t a surprise that the consultant recommended the state needed more consulting. That’s the way these deals usually work. We’re also not surprised that many of this state’s elected officials are eager to write another big check to the firm, but it is disappointing to see that nobody in Cheyenne learned anything from the recently failed attempt to cut education spending by calling in outside consultants to tell us where and how to make those cuts.
In both cases, elected officials are telling voters in conservative Wyoming that spending in state government needs to be curtailed. Unfortunately, when the time comes to actually make a decision to decrease spending, elected officials invariably lack the conviction to stand by a decision that may impact services enjoyed by the people who vote for them — or that may have an effect on compensation or working conditions for the state employees who provide those services.
We could probably be a little understanding of the desire of elected officials to have a hired gun make the dirty decisions they don’t want to make themselves, but we learned in the ongoing debate over education spending that officials often aren’t willing to weather the political heat of implementing the cuts recommended by the consultants anyway. The fact is, officials already know where the fat is, but they lack the courage to trim it, even when they do have a consultant’s recommendation to back them up — which means hiring an efficiency consultant is the most inefficient thing we could possibly do.
— Newcastle News Letter Journal, Oct. 24
Wyoming’s lone representative will be
a key voice in Washington
Wyoming’s lone representative in Congress faces many challenges. Despite the small population of the state, there are many diverse interests demanding representation in Washington – especially when it comes to issues of public lands.
Wyoming’s voice in the House has weight on issues of public lands and wildlife. And the job shouldn’t be taken lightly. Besides understanding the warring interests and prioritizing them in the best interest of Wyomingites, our representative needs to be able to get things done among a body of more than 400.
For those reasons, the Star-Tribune editorial board endorses incumbent Liz Cheney for U.S House.
Her Democratic opponent Greg Hunter is motivated to run by what he calls the GOP assault on public lands. And we appreciate his advocacy on this issue. Public lands are vital to the state’s economy, to the wildlife that depend on it and to the quality of life of its residents.
Energy development is the lifeblood of the state. But tourism and recreation bring vital dollars, too. Protecting the wilderness and wildlife that make Wyoming’s landscape so special, both to residents and tourists, should be balanced against the desires of the energy industry.
This board has previously taken issue with Cheney’s actions on this front. We’ve criticized her recent push to release Wilderness Study Areas from their protected designation without considering the suggestions from local communities that have urged against any sweeping action.
While Cheney isn’t always the greatest advocate for environmental issues, she is a fierce advocate for Wyoming. She has a demonstrated track record of leadership and successful legislation in the House – and her constituents are generally pleased with her work.
We have also criticized Cheney in this space when she applauded Trump’s pick to head the CIA, Gina Haspel, and condoned her use of torture in years past.
But despite philosophical differences on certain issues, it is clear to this board that Cheney, who is guided by her own well-defined philosophies and not popularity or politics, has the best grasp on the issues facing the state. We know she will continue to work hard in the next two years and be a key voice for Wyoming on the national stage.
— Casper Star-Tribune, Oct. 28
Racines will do good job as auditor
Anytime a person or an agency is reluctant to produce official public records when requested, we get suspicious.
That is currently the case in the Wyoming State Auditor’s office.
Two groups, American Transparency, a national organization, and Wyoming’s own Equality State Taxpayers Association, filed a lawsuit in July asking the court to force the auditor’s office to immediately produce the official public records as requested and paid for.
The two groups had paid Auditor Cynthia Cloud’s office almost $8,000 to provide records and were not getting them.
When such a request is slow-walked, it immediately raises the question, is the office incompetent or covering up something improper?
Fortunately Cloud is not running for reelection to the office.
Enter Republican Kristi Racines, a certified public accountant who currently serves as the chief fiscal officer and director of human resources for Wyoming’s judicial branch. Racines is campaigning for Wyoming State Auditor to replace Cloud.
What stands out about Racines is her honest, common-sense approach to the job.
Racines promises complete transparency to public records, but mentions the caveat there are some personnel records that are not public and need to be sorted out.
She also brings a great deal of wisdom to the table and the fortitude to present it even when not popular.
When asked recently at a Cody Club voter forum how to increase revenue for the state, her answer stood out from the rest when she said, “There is no silver bullet.”
She added economic development in this state has some distinct disadvantages. Her answer was maybe not what everyone wanted to hear, but it was the truth.
The combination of wisdom, common sense and the pledge of transparency for public records leads us to endorse Kristi Racines for Wyoming State Auditor.
— Cody Enterprise, Oct. 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.