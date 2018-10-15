Header: UW employees’ feedback understandable
Students at the University of Wyoming are overwhelmingly satisfied, according to the results of a recent poll that indicated 93 percent are happy with their college experience. It’s unfortunate, then, to see those results stand in stark contrast to the negative responses from the university’s faculty and staff.
UW’s recent survey average had just 46 percent positive answers among faculty and staff when asked about their jobs. The university’s working environment barely escaped being labeled as “poor” by the Chronicle of Higher Education, according to an Oct. 4 Boomerang report. It made us feel for our neighbors working there when UW human resources director Jeanne Durr said, “It doesn’t look like any of us are particularly happy.”
We know that means particularly happy at work, but we’d bet most of our readers understand what it’s like to be unhappy at work — it affects you at home and finds ways to poison your well-being.
There are a few things we can take from this, however, that are positive.
One can be concerned about the future. Wyoming’s economic fate has a lot of uncertainty that will require bold action, whatever direction policy takes it. Our state’s only university -- the health of which has an astoundingly broad effect on the quality of life in Wyoming -- depends heavily on state government funding.
A prime example of how the state’s budgetary whims impact UW came in the form of a $42 million block grant reduction in its funding in this latest economic bust. The drop of mineral prices in late 2014 was the latest reminder that Wyoming cannot rely on the mining sector for around 70 percent of its revenue.
That sent waves across the university right as President Laurie Nichols took the reins. Her first year saw UW’s first female top administrator and her colleagues making difficult decisions they knew would reverberate for years to come.
It’s understandable, then, that employees are unhappy at work. The rub usually is the employees that remain have to pick up duties that only add to their daily responsibilities in a daunting, building challenge. They’re being asked to do more with less and come up with answers on the fly to difficult questions in executing their own duties. Many of our board members have lived through times where a cycle of problems just compound in the face of budget cuts. Workers feel like they lose control as lean times see top-down decisions being made with less employee input.
It’s sadly part of the process. We would find it hard to believe that too much could have been done to avoid survey results like this. It’s a symptom of a problem beyond the university’s ability to solve on its own at this time.
We have to understand that these types of things happen in all institutions. There’s practically no sector of the economy, public or private, that isn’t subject to scenarios that see budgets cut, highly-qualified workers flee, positions unfilled and compensation stagnating.
So what’s the positive we take from this, you might ask?
The high response rate leads us to believe many among faculty and staff have hope things will improve. Their feedback demonstrates in many cases that they want things to improve because they like being at UW; they just don’t like the circumstances now. And while the university did bleed faculty and staff positions for a time while adjusting, it doesn’t appear today employees are fleeing at an alarming rate.
The latter point ties to something about these faculty and staff members when looking at data we mentioned earlier: Students are happy, leading us to believe faculty and staff are continuing to do a truly impressive job. Even with fewer resources, employees are making 93 percent of students satisfied with their experience — that’s hard to believe.
That calls for applause from the bottom up, but also for those at the top. They can’t exist without one another. And we get that some will say the administration takes home a disproportionate chunk of the spoils, but that’s how complicated systems like universities work. Seemingly highly-qualified people are paid a lot of money to make decisions that impact the lives of the people who work for them. It takes that kind of money to attract the talent to do the job, because otherwise, they’ll go somewhere else.
They don’t always work out, to be sure. Nichols’ predecessor, Bob Sternberg, will go down as one of the worst decisions in UW’s history. So while we don’t look to heap praise on administrators, we think Nichols’ apparent transparency and earnestness, from what we can tell, has been what was needed in a difficult time. And she’s out in the community frequently, meeting and talking with people. That bodes well in Wyoming.
In closing, we hope folks working at UW understand we know institutions are built from the ground up. UW wouldn’t be what it is without those making education happen on every level, every day. The environment we enjoy on campus is a result of the work of all its departments functioning. We thank you for all you’ve done and continue to do.
As a community and state, we must strive to create a better work environment for UW’s employees, but that will likely take time and patience. It’s certainly a reason to make their way to the polls Nov. 6 as policymakers elected in 2018 will make determinations affecting UW’s future. Beyond that, we just hope all of the experienced workers who know how to get the job done bear with us while our biggest questions, hopefully, get answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.