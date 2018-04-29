The hope of our lives is that we “get it,” we finally understand that we must live beyond ourselves, beyond ourselves, indeed. I have a hero who teaches me this truth by his life. Sam, I’ll call him, is deeply connected to recovery, not just from an addiction but from a way of thinking about his self. From experience, Sam has learned daily goals: “Trust God. Clean up your stuff. Help others.” If we could all do that, this would be a better world.
I have another hero, Dr. Rachel Naomi Remen, a physician who treats cancer patients. She was raised in a family of eight doctors, who put knowledge first. But in her treatment of those on the edge of life, she noticed different values. Cancer patients, people on the edge of life, are kinder. They put compassion over knowledge. Remen said we as modern people need to start again. Our world isn’t working. Its misguided ways are too focused on personal “happiness.” This generation says: “Me first.” and “There are no consequences.” Dr. Remen heals people from their cancer, but she cannot heal their egos.
The hope of compassion is recognizing this hole in our hearts. In short, we are happier, not when we put me first, but when our lives reach out to others. There is a hunger for connection — a connection that no cellphone or fancy home can heal. And, when we long for something more, we can remember Sam’s treasures — “Trust God. Clean up your stuff. Help others.”
Nothing takes the place of compassion. All too often, we are sold popularity or self-esteem. Even politicians try to sell us personal happiness. But, the hope of compassion is that we are called outside of ourselves.
And, in this week-end, we have a chance to celebrate that. The Interfaith Walk/Run/Wheel has been going on every year since our son was 14. He is now 41. This year’s walk will be at 2 p.m. today. And, the hope is that in spite of loss, or resentment, or fear, we feel the hunger in our souls. In spite of the trivializing of relationships, we realize that we need to care again. Surely that purpose came to Mother Teresa, as she helped one more person, and then one more. She knew a purpose beyond success:
When you are kind, people may accuse you of selfish motives.
BE KIND ANYWAY.
The good you do today will often be forgotten.
BE GOOD ANYWAY.
Give the best you have and it will never be enough.
GIVE YOUR BEST ANYWAY.
In the final analysis, it is between you and God.
It was never between you and them ANYWAY.
—
Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer is a religious studies adjunct professor at the University of Wyoming and the former pastor of St. Paul’s United Church.
