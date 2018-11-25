As the Thanksgiving holiday departs, it will get colder. On top of that, adjusting to standard time means less sunlight in our lives.
But when that time comes around each year, we enjoy seeing the holiday lights and decorations going up among residences and businesses. It reminds us that there are things to be thankful for in the often bitterly cold and dark winter months.
Some people balk at early expressions of holiday cheer at the onset of the season. We, however, want to express our appreciation of the festive demonstrations around November and December. We appreciate all of our neighbors’ diverse backgrounds and beliefs, and there’s something special about putting up decorations, hearing music associated with the season and enjoying greetings of holiday cheer. We feel it’s generally a gesture of unity and appreciation for our community when public institutions, businesses and residents light up the city and rural areas of Albany County.
The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this week unveiled its synchronized music and light shows. Running from 5:30-11:30 p.m. nightly from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, the “Magic of Lights” consists of more than 10,000 lights and 20 displays synchronized to holiday music heard on 99.5 FM making it one of the largest light shows in the area. With ample opportunity to make your way out to the site, we encourage everyone to attend. It shows appreciation for the state Parks Department’s commitment to enhancing our community’s winter and encourages other institutions to do more. We thank all of the sponsors who make programming at the Territorial Prison possible throughout the year.
Another thing that lights up the holiday season is the sheer scale of charity among Albany County residents.
Last weekend saw Interfaith-Good Samaritan in partnership with Albany County School District No. 1 and the Laramie Ministerial Association distribute meals to those who are challenged to pull together a Thanksgiving dinner of their own. Partnership organizations also hosted a well-attended meal at the Eppson Center for Seniors on Thursday. By the end of the dinner, around 425 people attended, 100 meals were delivered to local homes and people were able to take food home for family members. It’s moving to see how many people benefited from the hard work of those involved.
While some of you are feeling charitable, it’s worth considering what can be done to benefit those in need year-round. Local nonprofits work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for so many in our community and many rely on your contributions to make their work possible. You may want to consider a gift this Tuesday, “Giving Tuesday,” or another day this holiday season.
Another way local organizations, government, businesses and residents came together to help improve our community was seen in Shop Small Saturday. Celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving both nationally and in Laramie, the event encourages businesses to offer
special promotions and discounts. These are intended to encourage residents to do some of their holiday shopping through local retailers. Advocates speak frequently about the multiplier effect that comes from shopping locally. For every $100 that’s spent in a locally-owned business, it’s said $68 stays in our community. This makes sure we have gainful employment and sales tax revenue for our local government which in turn provides strong infrastructure, robust public safety and much more we sometimes take for granted.
Speaking of our downtown and local businesses, we were thrilled to see the troubling and controversy-filled display on the marquee of the WYO Theater finally come down Nov. 16th to be replaced by a message advertising Shop Small Saturday. We applaud everyone who is acting to revitalize the theater. We’re cautiously optimistic more good work will be done that will result in the historic venue reopening. Many of us have fond memories of going to movies with loved ones at the theater and it would be fantastic to again have that opportunity.
There’s always so much we want to acknowledge that doesn’t make the cut when we write these monthly editorials of thanksgiving. But we’re glad we’re able to highlight a few of the things that bring light into our lives in the winter months. Some folks from outside Wyoming look at our small town that gets beaten down by wind and cold for large chunks of the year and wonder how anyone can live here. Granted, we don’t love wind and cold, but when we look at everything we’re thankful for this month, it’s hard to imagine how people wouldn’t want to live here.
