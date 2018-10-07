Leading up to August’s primary election, this board strongly encouraged voters to support renewing the sixth penny, or specific purpose tax. The measure overwhelmingly passed with just more than 80 percent of Albany County voters’ approval.
As we approach the general election on Nov. 6, we’re taking a strong stance that voters should cast their ballots in favor of the fifth penny, or general purpose tax. The optional one percent sales tax that goes to the general operations of our local governments has been renewed by voters every four years since 1986. As with the sixth penny, tax rates will not go up as a result of the renewal.
There hasn’t been public opposition to its renewal in this election cycle as local residents have seen in the past, but we shouldn’t take for granted the role it plays in our quality of life. Through the past four years since it was last renewed, it has raised more than $18.5 million for Laramie, Rock River and Albany County. That revenue goes to everything from maintaining county and city roads, fire and police departments, keeping up on water and sewer infrastructure and other critical components that make our community thrive. And let’s not forget the funding that goes to community partner nonprofit organizations that provide critical services for our neighbors in need. We could use all of our column space explaining in great detail what the tax does, but we’ll leave it at that, as it should already be more than enough to convince readers it’s a critical measure.
We’ve heard all the arguments over the years: Any tax, including a general purpose tax, is regressive, affecting the poor disproportionately; taxes like this seem a permanent burden on our residents, visitors and businesses; and these nonprofit organizations ought to depend on private donations, not charity mandated on the public.
But what kind of community would we otherwise have? The notion the private sector could or would fill these roles is absurd. So we must ask, how could you not support this? There’s nothing contentious about the general purpose tax in the way one might argue about the specific purpose tax. This is about basic necessities that we’ve found over centuries of human civilization that government must provide because private enterprise cannot. That’s not out-of-control big government; that’s common sense. And that’s why this tax has been strongly supported by voters in the past and should be in 2018 as well.
If the proposition is defeated, county voters could take another shot at it in 11 months. But we don’t want to see what would happen while it’s not being collected. We buy into the slogan the city has touted that pennies truly do build our communities.
Voters will also be asked on Election Day whether to renew the local lodging tax. The lodging tax is a 10 percent sales tax paid on lodging accomodations in Albany County, with the money then given to the Albany County Tourism Board. The tax generates more than $850,000 every year, and the Albany County Tourism Board spends the money on marketing the county as a destination for tourists. It’s not a new tax, so rates won’t change. And unless Albany County residents are for whatever reason using local lodging services, they don’t pay it.
Many of the visitors who do pay the lodging tax, however, generate 17 percent of all sales taxes collected in our city and county, supporting services government provides to our residents. The Albany County Tourism Board director told the Boomerang that in 2017 the economic engine of travel generated $158.3 million in spending, created 1,640 jobs and $9.1 million in taxes was collected from tourism.
Promoting tourism cannot be done as effectively without these funds. Again, we don’t want to see what would happen if that promotion went away. Last year, best-selling author and Wyomingite C.J. Box told a state legislative committee that Wyoming is behind its competitors as things stand now in promoting tourism. Our competitors, according to tourism experts, are doing more to attract visitors than Wyoming is. Let us in Albany County not fall behind in the face of this competitive market.
Many anticipate discussions in the upcoming 2019 legislative session that will explore alternatives to state funding distributions to local governments, consider expanding municipality tax authority and find a way to take the Wyoming Office of Tourism off the general fund. All of those policy matters have serious considerations for Laramie, Rock River and Albany County.
All those local governments would be in dire situations without the current model of state distributions. While giving greater authority for cities and towns to offer tax options to their citizens could be an answer to some of the revenue issues, there’s no guarantee voters would support a seventh cent. Some on this board are interested in exploring whether Wyoming’s low bonding authority for local governments could be changed in a way that allows cities, towns and counties to address funding matters without resorting to elevated taxation. It’s our hope state lawmakers examine these options closely before supporting measures that would leave our local community in troubling circumstances.
On the Office of Tourism issue, we also hope our legislators carefully consider how changing this policy could affect Laramie and Albany County. Taking the agency off the general fund is a good idea, we believe, as it wouldn’t face potential cuts when the state is facing budget deficits. Many industry representatives supported a so-called leisure and hospitality tax in 2018 that would have imposed a one-percent sales tax increase on businesses classified as benefiting from tourism. Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, opposed that measure, saying it would place an unfair burden on businesses that don’t reap the same benefits of tourism as those in other communities. Bebout proposed a statewide lodging tax increase, but both measures ultimately failed.
We hope the Legislature acts, one way or another, to address all of these issues. While Wyoming’s economic circumstances have improved in recent months, there’s no indication we’re out of Dodge with our revenue situation. Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, said something during the 2018 session that really stuck with us: If we don’t do something to address the gap between Wyoming’s revenue and spending, we’ll see ourselves making devastating cuts to services while simultaneously facing tax increases that “will make your hair curl.”
A good start to addressing those concerns will be to work on solutions to our local governments’ funding while also looking at the statewide question. For now, while we want to point out there are big-picture questions concerning Wyoming’s government, a lot of that starts at the local level. Let’s approve the general purpose tax and the lodging tax renewal, then take on bigger questions for which we currently have no clear answers.
