News that the state of Wyoming might very well become a major player in the Pilot Hill land purchase is exciting and welcome.
We have endorsed efforts by the Albany County Commission to raise $10.5 million to buy the 5,528 acres of land. The parcel of land extends from Laramie’s east end into the Pole Mountain unit of the national forest. It is considered to be an excellent resource for recreational development while requiring protection as an important part of the recharge zone for the Casper Aquifer.
The Casper Aquifer provides most of Laramie’s drinking water. That’s one of the reasons it makes good sense for this to become public land instead of allowing it to be sold for general development.
Jason Crowder, assistant director of the Office of State Lands and Investments Trust Land Management Division, said it’s likely the state will be able to do a “value-for-value” exchange using other state-owned lands in Albany County.
Crowder described this opportunity as a top priority and said “We’re dedicating all of our resources to this.” He hopes to have a proposal to present to the State and Land Investments Board in February.
If the state were to purchase the land it would become available for use and designation as a state park. The Albany County Commission applied to the state parks department for consideration in January.
Dominic Bravo, division administrator for the State Department of Parks and Historical Sites, responded positively about the value of Pilot Hill as a state park. But formal evaluation would be held off until the land acquisition process was further along.
Bravo guessed a potential park could be managed for $305,000 annually with an initial expense of $1.2 million to create 36 miles worth of trails.
We realize none of this is a done deal and there are a number of steps that must be taken to make this a reality. But it is refreshing to see state leaders embracing an idea that could be so beneficial.
It’s not just a matter of the original purchase price — although that is a big deal in its own right. But inclusion in the state park system includes many other benefits. Rather than Albany County figuring out how to administer this new public parcel including trail construction, use regulations, law enforcement and numerous other issues, the state parks system could just extend its administration to include the new park.
This is unlikely to become a destination park, but it could be used to improve the usefulness of existing recreation resources. Who better than state parks to figure out how to integrate this new land with existing trails and parks?
Imagine the value to bicyclists, hikers, horse riders and cross-country skiers of new trails that would allow them to access the Pole Mountain area as well as Curt Gowdy State Park without having to venture onto I-80.
Could many of the same things be accomplished with Albany County owning the land and running the show? Probably, but there would be a longer transition period and the county would have to create all of the functions the state parks already have in place. This whole project simply makes sense as a state park.
We hope the committee members working on acquisition of the land agree with this concept and works to keep lines open with the state folks. And we certainly hope our state legislators do everything they can to show their support for this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.