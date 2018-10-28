It’s the last Sunday in October, and as we usually do, we think getting to the end of another month warrants a moment of reflection on things for which we are grateful.
This week, many in Laramie and Albany County are looking forward to celebrating Halloween. Whether or not all of our readers even think about the happenings on Oct. 31 each year, we can all appreciate how much children in the community enjoy it.
Some of us remember Halloweens from decades ago, either as costumed children or parents of costumed children, where snow and cold would hamper the fun of trick-or-treating in Wyoming neighborhoods. Having to cover up costumes with heavy coats was always a bit of a downer. And cold or no cold, there are always reasonable concerns about sending children out into the dark October night.
That’s why we are happy to see the local community continuing to support several events that can address those barriers to fun. While there are many enjoyable activities surrounding Halloween this year, these are some of the highlights:
· Scaramie offered families the opportunity to enjoy a safe trick-or-treat experience in the city’s downtown area. It’s estimated thousands come to the daytime event each year that included a haunted house catered to younger children, as well as one that’s a “tad bit” scarier. The Women of the Moose again joined the event, with members hosting a mini-carnival at the Moose Lodge.
· On Wednesday, Ivinson Memorial Hospital is inviting trick-or-treaters for its second annual Boo Fest from 3-6 p.m. Signs will guide visitors to stations throughout the facility that provide fun Halloween activities indoors and during daylight hours.
· The University of Wyoming will host its Safe Treat event from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday in the lower level of the Washakie Center and at various fraternities and sororities on campus. The event has changed locations several times in recent years, but it’s always good to see it find a venue.
· In our agriculture community, this weekend’s 4-H Haunted Barn at the Albany County Fairgrounds not only provided Halloween-themed entertainment for the whole family, but it benefited Albany County School District No. 1’s backpack food program. Crossing fun with making a positive difference in the community is smart and effective.
· Growl-o-ween at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply is hard not to love as pets of all size are dressed up by their human companions. The Boomerang has photos of the event in today’s paper to melt your heart.
We feel fortunate this year’s Homecoming Parade also was not subject to cold conditions. The sun was shining Oct. 20 as thousands packed sidewalks to watch a parade filled with enthusiastic participants. Some of our neighbors said they were unhappy with the earlier-than-usual start time that came as a result of the UW football game TV broadcast. It’s not clear to us what degree of local control goes into Homecoming event planning, but we hope it can start later than 8 a.m. in 2019.
For the first time this winter, the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will remain open year-round. That’s a great thing as it offers visitors another recreational activity in the year’s colder months. Residents and businesses talk a lot about how important tourism is for Albany County and Laramie, so it’s important to see one of our most famous attractions keep its doors open throughout the seasons. We hope it encourages some of our other cultural attractions and recreational facilities that close up shop for portions of the year to think about joining the historic site in offering winter hours. Not everyone takes advantage of winter outdoor activities, so it’s important that locals and visitors have something to do when it’s cold.
Speaking of history, it’s wonderful to see the Laramie Women’s Club celebrate its 120th year. Founded in 1898, the service organization has made positive strides throughout our community’s history that some might not even be aware of. The Women’s Club was an early local advocate for a public library. When the library moved to its current location on Grand Avenue and Eighth Street, members organized a line of people to transport materials from its old facility. Club members pushed Laramie officials to paint yellow stripes on city streets when automobiles first came to town. Those serve as anecdotes in demonstrating how important the grassroot efforts of community women were to so many things we take for granted today. The Club’s continued support for local causes is certainly worth applause every year and not just when it celebrates an anniversary.
When it comes to civic participation, public forums are not always the best examples. Sometimes, forums calling for public input are only attended by officials working on projects. But that’s not what we saw in recent forums regarding roadwork in Laramie. It’s critical residents provide input to city officials on what they want to see their tax dollars go to. We hope community members from across Laramie participate as the discussions continue. The city is currently inviting the public to participate in a survey on street and storm drainage finance. This opportunity for residents to weigh in on financing improvements and maintenance of infrastructure can be found at www.cityoflaramie.org.
Participation is always impressive when it comes to the Big Event, where hundreds of UW students show their commitment to the community by offering to help with projects around the city. Whether people need their gutter cleaned out, leaves raked, painting or whatever it may be, it’s a laudable demonstration of reciprocal gratitude and unity between the university and year-round residents.
This year, yard signs were put up at locations where the volunteers were to do work. It was an effective demonstration of where the work was really benefiting our neighbors. Hopefully, that visual presence will encourage greater participation by volunteers as well as those who could use the help next year.
We were also impressed by work surrounding the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The number of people in our community affected by breast cancer is staggering, so it was moving to see so many things happen to paint Laramie pink and spread awareness. It’s our belief that these efforts truly can save lives.
One of our newest community service organizations, Family Promise of Albany County, also marked a local celebration of National Family Promise Week. Family Promise helps provide those experiencing homelessness find sustainable living, which is an important initiative in our community. It’s another example where the grassroots efforts of private citizens are bringing critical services to those in need. Especially in Laramie’s colder months, it’s unacceptable to think of individuals and families sleeping in cars or outside – we hope this organization continues to thrive and receives the support of local government going forward.
There’s always plenty to be concerned about in Laramie and Albany County. The Nov. 6 general election is quickly approaching, which will no doubt lead to some areas that we’ll feel the need to address. But we’re always happy to take one week of the month where we don’t look to pick apart a problem while there’s so much good taking place in our community.
