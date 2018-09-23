The safety of pedestrians should be a paramount concern for motorists and public officials. And the proper time to address concerns is before a tragic accident costs a life or serious injury.
That should be obvious to anyone involved in planning for public safety.
And the priority should be even higher for a university town such as Laramie. It’s not just a matter of the heavy pedestrian traffic caused by students on and around the campus. Colleges tend to generate a higher level of bicycle traffic, and that impacts traffic and pedestrian flow. Students frequent all parts of town so there are more potential problems than just at the edges of campus.
That’s why we are glad to see the Laramie City Council request that the Wyoming Department of Transportation study whether additional pedestrian safety controls are needed on a couple of city streets. Any changes on Third Street or Snowy Range Road would have to be authorized by WYDOT because those streets are state highways.
The recent elimination of the traffic signal and controlled crosswalk at the intersection of Clark and Third streets has caused some of the concerns. Those signals were removed as part of the deconstruction of the Clark Street Viaduct, which shifts traffic north to the new Harney Street Bridge.
That certainly makes sense from a traffic point of view. But the result is that there are no controlled crosswalks from University Avenue to Harney Street — a distance of a half mile. And that half mile includes numerous businesses, including the Safeway grocery store, that are heavily used by pedestrians. Certainly many are students, but many seniors and other people without vehicles to those businesses as well. The potential for serious injury, especially at night or in bad weather, is undeniable.
In comparison, there is probably less foot traffic across Snowy Range Road, but the problem is compounded there because more of those pedestrians tend to be elementary school students. And this, like Third Street, is a busy four-lane road that includes a significant number of heavy trucks.
We do not pretend to be traffic engineers, but we hope that WYDOT sees this as a priority and complies with the city’s request. Maybe there are solutions other than a full traffic controlled intersection. Controlled crosswalks with flashing signals such as those on Grand Avenue and north Third Street might be viable alternatives.
But clearly something must be done and it shouldn’t wait for the next time these two roads are due to be redesigned. And while these streets are under state control, the issue of whether the city or WYDOT pays for improvements should not cause delays when dealing with matters of safety. The two entities need to work together to get the fixes made.
But these two streets are not the only locations where pedestrian safety is an issue in Laramie. We would encourage the Laramie City Council to also examine other problem areas. Maybe that is properly the job of the Traffic Commission. But there are other areas such as Fourth Street and Harney Street that need some study and attention.
Public safety is one of the most important responsibilities of city government and we applaud City Council’s encouragement of WYDOT and hope they too will do what’s needed to get these problems fixed.
