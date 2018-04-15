If Wyoming were a book, at least half the pages could be spent wandering its many acres of public lands. From the Wind River Range to the Red Desert to the Medicine Bow National Forest, public lands provide so much of what we enjoy about the Cowboy State.
The privilege to hunt and fish. The ability to see splendor unlike anything else in the world. The pure joy of hitting a stretch of single track, tires speeding over hard-packed earth. The spiritual experience of standing alone on the prairie, hearing nothing but wind and a Western meadowlark.
For many of us here, these experiences define what it means to be a Wyomingite.
This, in large part, is what makes the possible Pilot Hill land purchase — roughly 5,500 acres of land stretching from Laramie’s east edge to the Medicine Bow National Forest — such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Even more importantly, the land could further aid in protecting a vital resource for Albany County. Just under the surface sits the Casper Aquifer, one of two vital sources for our drinking water. And unlike the Laramie River, our ability to draw water from the aquifer is largely immune from potential drought.
But this story about how we as a community chose to invest in public lands and aquifer protection, can’t be told if we don’t do what we can to support it.
The Albany County Commission was approached last fall about purchasing the land as a way to boost aquifer protection and outdoor recreation opportunities for the community. From the beginning, all three commissioners appeared to understand how valuable the purchase could be for our community and voted to enter into a purchase agreement and attempt to come up with funding by September this year.
We appreciate the commissioners moving so quickly on this — and we also think they’re well-positioned from a government point of view to lead on the potential purchase. While we do not always agree with their decisions, Albany County commissioners have proven themselves capable of balancing the rights of private property owners with crafting public policy to best protect the Casper Aquifer.
Commissioners also realized a grassroots community effort would be the best way to come up with the $10.5 million needed to purchase the land. Spearheading those efforts are the volunteers of the Pilot Hill Project Committee. But it’s not just the members of the committee who are leading efforts. Scores of others have volunteered for subcommittees and to help organize public meetings, fundraising efforts and more.
Their efforts are vital to the undertaking’s success, but the best way for us to show our appreciation is by joining the effort. Raising $10.5 million is not an easy lift, but every donation helps. Volunteering our own time and talents is another way we can boost the work already being done.
Some might express doubt at the likelihood of the Pilot Hill purchase coming through — after all, this is coming at a time when all levels of government in Wyoming are strapped for cash. The good news is committee members are creatively seeking every possible avenue for funding. These options will certainly narrow as it gets closer to the September deadline, but it’s reassuring to know volunteers are looking under every rock to help make sure the purchase happens. But again: their efforts will succeed or fail based on the buy-in of our community. Go to www.pilothill.org to learn more about the Pilot Hill Land purchase, volunteer or donate to the effort. Pulling together on this effort is critical for its success.
