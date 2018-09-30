The Laramie Boomerang editorial board generally reserves the final Sunday of each month to reflect on things we are thankful for our in community. We can’t think of a better way to start this month’s thanksgiving than by recognizing the 150th anniversary of one of Laramie’s oldest institutions, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral.
The folks generally credited with founding Laramie, the Ivinsons, were instrumental in establishing the Episcopal church in Laramie. And as we know it today, St. Matthew’s is so much more than a hub of Christian faith.
One of St. Matthew’s ministries is the Clothing Cottage, and it hosts the Laramie Soup Kitchen, both of which provide vital services in the community. The church finds space for the Salvation Army so it can provide its utility assistance program, Alcoholics Anonymous, the Boy Scouts and various civil groups in a demonstration of St. Matthew’s broad commitment of service to Laramie and Albany County. The new Americans with Disabilities-compliant undercroft on the building’s north side that allows equitable entrance for all of the building’s patrons is a wonderful physical marker to show St. Matthew’s continued support for all of our neighbors.
We know there’s so much more in the church’s history and current activities that could be listed here, but let’s cut to the chase: Religious or not, we think Laramie’s residents should take a moment to tip their hats to this remarkable entity.
Looking at the University of Wyoming, we want to show our appreciation for the commitment of the college, as well as contributing entities around the state, to students with military backgrounds.
Anyone who visited the UW Veterans Services Center headquarters before August of this year saw military-connected students on campus were confined to a small space in Knight Hall that couldn’t accommodate more than a dozen or so. To see the new center, truly a landmark accomplishment in UW’s history, was an emotional experience for many people involved.
Every aspect of the 2,300-square-foot facility is designed to be functional and meet the special needs of veterans. It is one of the nation’s finest collegiate accommodations for students with military backgrounds. It not only shows that the state and university have a strong commitment to those who’ve served and currently serve, it will assist with UW’s recruitment goals as it makes the university a destination for prospective military-connected students.
On a lighter note, those of us who watch the National Football League were thrilled last week to see Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen of UW fame light up a stunning upset of Super Bowl favorite Minnesota Vikings. In addition to some great throws and movement under pressure in the pocket, Allen’s first down run where he hurdled over a defender of the fierce and effective Vikings’ defense was a moment to stand, cheer and be proud of Laramie’s athletic legacy star. It’s not typical to see a quarterback have that kind of mobility. Surely, Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers set a new bar for the position when he entered the league, but it’s exciting for fans to see a UW alum show similar ability. For those (outside of Wyoming) who put Allen at the bottom of the top five quarterbacks in the 2018 draft, the Bills-Vikings game was a vindicating moment where the Cowboy State could look critics in the eye and say, “See?”
We also know Laramie and Albany County are home to plenty of Colorado Rockies fans. The Rockies could clinch a playoff spot this weekend or even their first-ever division championship. A lot of factors are up in the air as we write this editorial, and we won’t have a solid idea of how things will turn out until it’s already printed, but we’ll be cheering on the Rocks over the weekend.
It was also a joy this month to see so many people support our residents with disabilities at the annual Buddy Walk. So many Albany County residents, including people on this board, have family and friends with disabilities, mental and physical. It is critical to make sure we recognize all the loved ones who contribute to our community. Events like the Buddy Walk are vital, and most importantly, fun.
What would a Laramie Boomerang editorial be without mention of politics when in the midst of a general election? The League of Women Voters of Laramie forums continue, and that’s a great thing, and we noticed things became prickly at times during the recent event for county positions. The conversations between candidates for Albany County Commission and sheriff had moments where things got a bit contentious, but we think that’s positive. It’s time candidates distinguish themselves and make clear why voters should cast their ballots one way or another. It seems things remained relatively civil and that we can all walk away with disagreements while avoiding personal attacks. Bravo to all the incumbents and candidates who take on positions where they publicly disagree with one another. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary.
Generally speaking, we know today is a time with considerable duress locally and nationally. But when we look at the sunsets on the western horizon, we hope everyone takes a moment to appreciate how wonderful the place we call home is.
