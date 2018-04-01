Springtime in the Rockies generally delivers lots of snow and other moisture we desperately need. That seems to be the case again this year.
Another benefit of our late March and April snows is those white blankets hide the accumulated trash, litter, debris and garbage that accumulates each winter. A lot of it is brought by our Wyoming winds, but irresponsible people contribute more than their share to the overall problem.
Take a drive around town and look at the entrances and major routes. It’s appalling how much debris has piled up along the roads in high profile locations.
Each year, a dedicated group of community volunteers turn out in force to pick up the mess and help Laramie prepare for summer visitors. If it weren’t for these volunteers this community would look like a pig sty. Much of the work is done as part of the annual Community Cleanup Day sponsored by the City of Laramie and a number of other organizations through the Laramie Beautification Committee.
Brian Forster, the city’s code enforcement officer, coordinates the work and manages the details. Because snows have forced postponement the last couple years, the date has been changed from mid-April to May 5 this year.
The city provides empty plastic bags and safety vests for the workers.
There is also a free lunch afterward sponsored by the Laramie Fire Department. Forster reports that some 400 volunteers showed up to help last year.
But an endeavor of this size requires planning and organization, which is why Forster asks volunteers to sign up for areas and locations starting now, so workers can be directed to locations that require attention. Now is the time for service clubs, school classes, church groups, families and businesses to organize their teams and to register by calling the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at 745-7339.
Volunteers and community members should note a few program changes, though. First, the City will handle the pickup of collected trash differently this year. Forster said bags will be picked up at curbside during the day on Saturday and some bags might be picked up on Monday, if necessary, so don’t worry if you see bags still out after the weekend.
Also, free dump day at the Laramie Landfill is no longer on Community Cleanup Day. The city has changed that program to a certificate program allowing each resident one free dump day from May 14-June 16.
We would have preferred for those certificates to be honored on Cleanup Day as well, but that is not the case. We hope this does not become a problem for volunteers who would have taken their trash directly to the landfill in past years.
Everyone in Laramie has a stake in the overall success of Community Cleanup Day and we urge residents to join the effort. Forster added “I would like to thank all those who volunteered over the years. This event is obviously nothing without people willing to do the work.”
