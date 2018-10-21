Laramie will find itself in the thick of Wyoming’s open governor’s race this week as all four candidates to be the state’s next top executive are expected to participate in a debate at the University of Wyoming. It will be an opportunity to press candidates on issues critical to Albany County, Laramie and UW.
State Treasurer Mark Gordon, Republican, Cheyenne attorney Mary Throne, Democrat, Rock Springs veterinarian Rex “T-Rex” Rammell, Constitution Party, and Laramie instructional technology Ph.D. Lawrence Struempf, Libertarian, will take the stage at UW’s A&S Auditorium at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, facing questions coming from a panel of journalists, a UW student and those submitted by members of the public. Questions can be submitted through a link available on the Boomerang’s homepage, www.laramieboomerang.com. You do not have to be a subscriber to submit a question. The event is free and anyone may attend.
Readers will see today that the print and web editions include the 2018 General Election Guide presented by the Laramie Boomerang and Wyoming’s League of Women Voters. It has helpful information on candidates’ positions from the gubernatorial race down to Albany County boards. Readers can gain valuable insight into the people they are being asked to cast their ballots for.
There’s no shortage of things Wyoming’s executive branch will address in the next four to eight years that have serious implications for our community. Funding for K-12 education will affect Wyoming families statewide, while some issues such as local government funding have a greater impact on Laramie. Policy affecting UW certainly has broad consequences for the state, but will reverberate in Laramie, for better or worse.
While we should note the Boomerang editorial board traditionally does not endorse candidates, we believe that the only candidates who have any serious chance of winning are Gordon and Throne. Rammell and Struempf have spoken with the Boomerang about local issues — so have Throne and Gordon — and we appreciate their efforts to push their ideas. But it’s highly unlikely they will upset the status quo.
We’re hoping that this general election debate allows voters to further their understanding of the distinctions separating the two top candidates. A clearer picture is starting to emerge on issues ranging from taxes to health care to economic diversification, but in their campaigns’ waning weeks, some questions remain.
We mentioned local government revenue earlier. Albany County and Laramie, because of UW’s property and sales tax exemptions coupled with no claim to mineral and energy income, find themselves in an exceptional situation when it comes to tax revenue that supports critical government services.
Localities now depend on large state general fund distributions to support areas such as public safety and infrastructure. We are disconcerted by the repeated discussions about changing that structure without options in place for local governments to meet their needs in lieu of the state distributions.
Options are on the table, including giving municipalities expanded authority to put tax measures on ballots, reinstating a grocery tax and increasing the amount of severance taxes that go to local governments. We don’t pretend to know which is the best option, but whoever is elected governor must advocate for a solution to local government revenue. Laramie and Albany County need an answer.
UW is still reeling from a $42 million block grant cut in the fiscal years 2017-2018 biennial budget, the results of which are still being seen. All of the candidates have voiced support for advancing the university, but how to do so comes down to questions at the core of the state’s budgetary issues. Voters need to consider how these varied approaches would affect UW, and their trickle-down implications.
The state is expected to continue a conversation on how to support tourism promotion. In Albany County, tourism is a leading driver of the economy, so Wyoming’s next top executive will need to advocate for a position that keeps the industry thriving. Policies regarding public lands will also play a role in that matter, so we hope voters pay attention to the distinctions.
While Republican Gov. Matt Mead has advocated for Medicaid expansion in Wyoming, the Legislature has declined to advance the measure. This issue affects tens of thousands of residents, so the next governor will need to take a strong position on health care policy, as it has implications for many Albany County residents.
Wherever you fall on the spectrum regarding these issues and more, we know Albany County, Laramie and UW need a leader with strong resolve. The governor can’t dictate policy from the top down, but he or she will make executive decisions and influence positions at the legislative and local levels. It’s critical we pay attention to what these candidates have to say in Thursday’s debate and beyond.
It’s also important to note that the governor’s race is hardly the most important thing for voters to consider. Governors work closely with the secretary of state, treasurer, auditor and superintendent of public instruction on a variety of matters, including the State Loan and Investment Board. Only Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow is unopposed among the five statewide positions with open seats. Those casting ballots this year should think about the need for an effective work dynamic among these elected officials.
Going further, the executive branch’s relationship to the legislative branch is often a power struggle on important bills. In 2017, the Legislature overrode nearly all of Mead’s vetoes. In 2018, it didn’t override a single one. There wasn’t a change in office holders between those sessions, but it’s a strong demonstration of how that balance can swing, even in non-election years. Imagine the impact of a serious change in legislative makeup. As such, Albany County voters need to consider the policy positions of state Senate and House candidates and how they would work with their preferred gubernatorial hopefuls.
We’re down to the wire in Wyoming’s historically interesting 2018 election year. We encourage our neighbors to scrutinize candidates’ positions and then ask tough questions. The decisions we make before or on Nov. 6 will have lasting consequences in our local community. Watch debates, read news, follow candidates on social media, visit your local party headquarters — whatever has to be done to make sure you cast a ballot you are confident is right for you.
