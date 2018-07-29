Summer in Laramie is a remarkable time. We’ve tackled some weighty subjects in the last couple of weeks, so it seems like an appropriate time to highlight things that make us feel joy and appreciation for where we live without socio-political debates.
Laramie Jubilee Days is always a high point of the year in the Gem City, and this year was no exception. There were record numbers for parade participants and attendees, which seems like a great measure for interest in community engagement. We’ve received positive feedback from our readers about the celebration in general and the jubilation it inspired in those who came out for events.
Kudos to Jubilee Days organizers, including Guy Warpness, chairman of the Laramie Jubilee Days committee. It appears Warpness, as he’s done for years in a variety of roles in the community, continues to make Laramie a better place through his dedication to whatever he puts his mind to.
A memorable time of the celebratory period is always the Downtown Brewfest at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. It’s a fun way for successful companies and early-stage entrepreneurs to sell their products on an even keel for consumers (excuse the cheap pun). Not many events compare to the draw of people from Laramie, Albany County and beyond to one venue from diverse backgrounds, and it’s a uniquely enjoyable way to bump into folks from all walks of life. Also notable is a portion of the proceeds are going toward badly needed Third Street corridor improvements we hope will make our downtown more special than it already is.
Families packed the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site during the afternoon statehood celebration in the early portion of Jubilee Days, which is always nice to see. The park is one of our community’s gems, and its a perfect venue for the multifaceted event. From the small classic car show to the rain gutter regatta for racing toy sail boats and free lunch, its a defining part of Laramie’s summer.
Another recent positive note is the opening of the Snowy Range Road Bridge far ahead of schedule. It’s a system of infrastructure special in its scope and modernity in terms of Wyoming projects. The seamless connection to the old roadway that provides a safe thoroughfare for multimodal travelers is classy and makes a real difference. It is sad to see murals painted by Laramie’s Cathedral Home for Children being torn down along with the old viaduct, but its wonderful to see the new connectors work so well after much planning and investment.
June had a startling time with the outburst of the Badger Creek Fire. It was a relief that a relatively small amount of damage was caused — certainly not to make light of lives that were affected — but it could have been much worse. Given the dry and windy conditions of late, we’re thankful more fires haven’t burst out, and we think it was the right decision on the Albany County Commission’s part to implement a fire ban that will help mitigate further danger. It is inevitable that fires will affect our wilderness areas, but it’s great to see our local managers keep the situation under control.
We can’t close without giving props to the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market and the Thursday Local Market. Both are looked forward to all year by hundreds of people on the vendor and patron side. Whether one is looking to run into their friends or find a variety of products, the season just wouldn’t be the same without them.
Summer seems to fly by in Laramie and Albany County sometimes. While we appreciate everything our university brings us, its hard to say our year-round residents don’t enjoy the tranquility that comes with the often perfect weather. We’re more than ready to see the student population come to town and its exciting to see what the future holds. But for the next few weeks, we’ll take a deep breath and be thankful for our community in the warmer season before we enter the next chapter of 2018.
