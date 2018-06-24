When the editorial board discusses good things that happened during the previous month, it is unusual for the conversation to start by focusing on potential tragedies that were averted. But two unusual events this month in Albany County sparked a lot of comments.
The first was the Badger Creek Fire that forced evacuations of homes in Wyoming and Colorado and charred thousands of acres of forest. The efforts of professional and volunteer firefighters, both local and from other areas, prevented the loss of many structures. We all need to appreciate the work done by these fire crews as well as the local residents who stepped up to donate water and other resources to help fight this fire. The timely rain fall was certainly appreciated as well. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or loss of human life.
The other close call came when a tornado of unusual size and mass for this part of the country touched down north of Laramie. Some predictions called for this tornado to take a path right into the heart of Laramie. Fortunately, the storm veered and likewise caused no injuries or deaths.
In both of these cases, we are sorry for the property damage that occurred and don’t want to make light of that. But in both cases, the results could have been so much worse.
That’s not to say averted disasters were the only good things to happen in Laramie in June. The naming of Mary Mountain as the Community Service Award winner was a notable event. Mountain was honored for a wide range of volunteer activities as well as her role in directing the Laramie Plains Museum.
The Lions Club of Laramie does most of the work in selecting this annual winner, and the unflagging enthusiasm of its members contributes greatly to making this a significant event in Laramie every year.
It was gratifying to see a number of residents filed to run for elective offices. Both newcomers and incumbents are valuable participants who serve the community by their willingness to put themselves on the line. We wish them well in their respective campaigns.
The UW Native American Summer Institute provided a program for young people that might well help inspire them to continue their education at the college level, whether at this campus or elsewhere. We applaud the effort in its second year and the strides it’s made since its inception.
June also saw the expansion of free family services to Albany County that have not been available in the past. The Wyoming Children’s Law Center offers free mediation, counseling and other support through a program called Family Tree Services. This is an additional resource to help families struggling with conflicts and other difficulties.
Two gatherings took serious looks at subjects important to the economic future of Wyoming. The UW Energy Summit attracted dynamic speakers, some of whom raised promising prospects for future uses of carbon coming from coal. And leaders of Wyoming’s economic diversification effort, ENDOW, brought hundreds of residents under the age of 35 to Cheyenne to discuss how to keep young professionals in the state as part of the initiative’s offshoot known as ENGAGE.
We always know there’s more to be thankful for in our community than we can concisely fit into a brief editorial. But that’s not to say those community members and their efforts aren’t on our minds. While we don’t think there’s a bad time of year to live in Laramie and Albany County, many residents agree summer really brings a welcome lightheartedness to the time of year. The weather doesn’t hurt, either.
