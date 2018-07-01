Laramie is preparing for its Independence Day celebrations Wednesday in recognition of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, making official the unification of 13 colonies as a new nation more than two centuries ago. It was a truly remarkable moment in the world’s history and a day worth our recognition and celebration.
It comes at a time when our nation seems divided at a level many of us haven’t experienced. Political disagreements have many of us thinking we’re unable to talk to our neighbors about important matters on the future of our community, state and nation. That’s understandable given we face many decisions at a critical time of profound change in civilization brought on by matters both in and out of our control.
We feel, however, this holiday should remind us that we are, in fact, neighbors. There are different perspectives on how to approach our future, certainly. Not everyone will agree, for example, whether President Donald Trump’s opportunity to change the future of the judicial branch with another Supreme Court justice selection is a good or bad thing. It could mean a potentially profound shift in the direction of the nation and it’s natural we won’t see eye-to-eye on what it means.
But it doesn’t change the fact we have more in common than we think. Our ideas about what define us that might cause feelings of division shouldn’t overshadow the fact we share many of the same joys, fears and hopes.
When the fireworks go off Wednesday night, we hope folks in Laramie and Albany County will take a moment to reflect on the fact we share that future. Our approaches to working toward the best quality of life will differ, but we sink or swim together.
We know it seems some actors appear unwilling to cooperate in a game of responsibility hot potato regarding our challenges. We are simply asking that we, neighbor to neighbor, don’t think of one another as adversaries on this Fourth of July celebration of unity, especially as we prepare for a difficult election season.
On top of an overriding philosophical approach to the celebration, let’s consider some practical aspects of the day we can focus on to make it better for all.
We hope our city and county residents think about how over-drinking can affect our community. Drunken piloting of any kind of vehicle — whether a car, boat, bike, scooter or anything else — can result in injuries, property damage and/or a life disrupted by being arrested. Please consider whether your plans include a safe route home and a safe agenda for the day’s events. It’s just not worth it to risk ruining fun events with irresponsible behavior.
Along those lines includes a reminder to be safe employing the long-held tradition of fireworks. Many of us have fond memories of lighting off bottle rockets or even launching artillery shells from a vacuum cleaner tube for a personal fireworks show. But doing so has its drawbacks. We hope our neighbors will obey all the laws related to fireworks on private and public lands, as they are only there because disasters have resulted in those regulations being in place. And frankly, Fire the in the Sky is a spectacular show that we think should address lighting up the sky. If you feel the need to use your own explosives, remember it’s not just your personal safety at risk — an irresponsible act could put us in a situation of a costly fire out of our control.
We applaud the ongoing efforts to host the Freedom Has a Birthday event at Washington Park. It provides an environment separate of alcohol-soaked events with plenty of fun for all ages throughout the day and evening. Many of us of drinking age enjoy wetting our whistles, but it’s an encouraging sign so many people from our community gather each year for an event that doesn’t require beer for a good time. Whether you have kids tied to your hip or not, we encourage everyone to stop by and see what Laramie has to offer.
Let’s gather on Wednesday for a day that should be fun. While we do it, let’s remember it is supposed to be a moment of unity and not public safety at risk. We encourage our readers to pull the American flag that’s included in today’s edition and display it proudly as a reminder to us all that we are a nation and community.
