When it comes to crafting government policy, winging it is rarely the best approach.
And, whether the Laramie City Council realized it or not, that’s exactly what they did when they approved using $8,000 from the city reserve fund for a choir concert memorializing the 20th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard.
The funds will be used by the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group to help bring a choir group, Conspirare, to Laramie in October. The overall cost of the event is about $35,000, and the University of Wyoming provided $7,000 in funding toward the event.
Now, it’s both a laudable and positive sign Laramie’s city councilors want to help make the event possible. The brutal murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998 is one of the darkest pages of Laramie’s history. Not doing anything to memorialize his death would be inexcusable.
Laramie Director of Administrative Services Malea Brown said the reserve account had not been used since it was created years ago through a council motion. And let’s be realistic: when it comes to the city’s overall budget, $8,000 is barely a drop in the bucket. But by voting to pull funds from this account — which contained $60,612 before the funding was approved — City Council in effect opened the reserve to a myriad of uses likely not intended by those who voted to create it.
Yes, allocating $8,000 for a memorial concert might be a good use of those funds, but it sets a dangerous precedent. Without a policy detailing how and when those funds should be used, City Council should not be surprised if other community groups make similar requests.
And while some might make the argument the choir concert is a very unique and special event — which it is — such arguments are very much in the eye of the beholder.
The good news is Laramie City Council already has a process to evaluate such funding requests: Community Partner Funding. That’s when city councilors consider requests from Laramie organizations such as Interfaith-Good Samaritan, Ark Regional Services, the Downtown Clinic and others. These organizations generally provide services which are critical to the overall welfare of our community, and it would likely be best to consider their requests alongside those of events such as the memorial concert.
It is possible, however, that work on the concert had not progressed far enough to make a request in March, when council considered Community Partner Funding. And maybe the council’s reserve account could serve as an emergency request fund for needs which arise after Community Partner Funding is already voted on.
If that’s the case, then the City Council should use the time they have before the budget is finalized later this month — and with it, the $8,000 in funding for the concert — to craft policy and help provide future clarity for both councilors and those who might request such funds.
Unless they do, we can only guess what city reserve funds might be used for next.
