Controversy took hold recently after the Laramie Boomerang reported that the University of Wyoming is rolling out a marketing campaign with the slogan “the world needs more cowboys” as its focal point. The story spread nationwide, putting opposing sides at odds over the slogan’s use of the term “cowboy.”
Proponents at the university stand by their position that the “cowboy” character is not limited to white males, saying it’s about redefining the term to include people of all genders or identities, races and creeds. A cowboy, they argue, is a person who works hard, is innovative and has determination to overcome daunting obstacles. Opponents, however, say the “boy” part of the term is an inexcusable exclusion of women and other groups that have felt marginalized or oppressed by a society dominated by white men.
On Thursday, the UW Board of Trustees voted to roll out the campaign ahead of schedule, given that the slogan is already public.
First, let’s address the fact a $500,000 contract was given to an out-of-state consulting firm to develop the marketing plan. While that might seem troubling, we should point out that no Wyoming firms made a bid.
Addressing the controversy surrounding the slogan, UW’s marketing campaign is filled with significant nuance.
The positions of the slogan’s critics are certainly understandable. It’s obvious Wyoming and the United States face challenges with equality. We are also living in an environment today where all varieties of groups are no longer holding back expressions of discontent with the status quo. And we think those points are valid in many cases. It’s critical those expressions come forward and are taken seriously.
When the marketing effort began earlier this year, UW’s diversity director was brought in to give feedback on the campaign. While Dr. Emily Monago said she thought the promotional video’s representation of diverse groups was positive, she expressed concerns about the tagline standing on its own. And when the slogan was revealed to faculty and word spread to interest groups, it became immediately apparent some were unhappy with the pitch.
The head-scratching for us begins, then, why there wasn’t abundant or even overcompensation to include diverse voices in the conversation. University spokesman Chad Baldwin said he anticipated there would be pushback. So, given the controversy surrounding political correctness and consideration of inclusiveness these days, we think UW should have taken additional steps to ensure as many groups as possible could weigh in.
That being said, we feel the slogan is workable. It’s worth acknowledging our current editorial board consists of five white men. That make-up certainly wasn’t intentional and we have a stated effort to include diverse voices going forward.
We don’t have a problem identifying UW’s students, staff and faculty as the Cowboys. We are the Cowboy State.
This is not only an opportunity for UW, but for the state of Wyoming to redefine what it means to be a cowboy. Surely, there’s an association with a Marlboro Man character or John Wayne. We think it’s not only the right thing to make the term applicable to our state in the modern era, but necessary.
It’s critical we let people know that we’re an accepting and loving community from Cheyenne to Jackson and Evanston to Sundance. To do so, it’s perhaps a good starting place to say the Cowboy State is inviting people of all backgrounds to be cowboys.
What’s next if we don’t? Do we change the university’s mascot? Should we no longer be the Cowboy State? We think that’s untenable. Even if we did think there was merit to rebranding to something other than the Cowboys, you’ll face a 90-person Legislature with only eight representatives from Laramie and 12 Democrats total. UW is uniquely dependent on state funding, so a drop in support among lawmakers could be catastrophic. Let’s imagine how that would play out. UW is already seen by many legislators as an ivory tower or a liberal bastion in an overwhelmingly conservative environment. We feel it would no doubt result in an unfathomably terrible future for the university, and ergo Laramie, Albany County and the state.
It was probably the right move on the Board of Trustee’s part to move the campaign forward, as people will be able to see the campaign in full context. We encourage people to watch the promotional video circulating online. A marketing slogan should be able to stand on its own, but when people see the imagery and messaging that goes along with it, we think it has a positive message.
It’s a truly moving video, and while we know many will not feel their concerns are addressed, we think it is a good embodiment of the proponent’s intentions. We don’t have to agree with the campaign’s slogan, but we think we can all agree with its intention of bringing students of all backgrounds and beliefs to our wonderful university.
We should also note it’s also been saddening to see how this debate has been seemingly emblematic of the failure of civil discourse nationwide. We’ll hold back from making accusations of folks on either side of the issue, but let’s just say that jumping to conclusions about one another and childish name-calling is unproductive and beneath us. This is an important conversation to have, and we’ll never agree on everything, but seeing those we don’t agree with as the enemy won’t help make our community or state the place we want it to be. No matter what conservatives or liberals would see as an ideal world, they will never exist exclusively of one another. And that makes for rich society where people are free to associate with whomever they like and believe whatever seems right to them.
I moved to FE Warren AFB, Cheyenne Wyoming from England AFB, Alexandria La, in 1981, graduated early from Central in 1983, attended LCCC, and the University of Wyoming until I moved to Seattle Washington in 1987. I was an International Studies Student focused on Foreign Policy and Journalism.
I retuned to Wyoming the summer of 2016 with my two daughters in order to deal with legal matters related to the death of my wife who was a tenured professor and an ESE educator. After what my daughters experienced in the schools with teachers and administrators along with my dealings with the schools, we left the fall of 2017 because of the over all state of public education.
Funding for public education including the University has been cut due to a downturn in the coal industry which education funding is based. The coal industry has been dying for decades and at this point, there is no excuse for still depending upon a dying industry to fund public education.
In Cheyenne, my daughters had to attend East and Carey. Both of which were over crowded, East was need of a major renovation when I was in high school in 1983, and due to budget cuts, the plans for a new Carey have been put on hold. East in such bad shape and overcrowded, I supported my oldest daughter desire to attend Wyoming Virtual Academy.
When I read that the cost of this add campaign was $500,000 dollars, I was in complete disbelief and when I discovered that an outside ad consulting firm was brought in my disbelief turned into disgust. There is no excuse for needing to outsource a marketing campaign for a state university and the production of a video, which could have been done by a marketing student. I am curious if the job was actually put out to the state for bid and ideas?
“Cowboys” are predominately white males. Should women and minorities strive to be a “Cowboy”? Should Hispanics, Latinos and Latinas strive to be a “Cowboy”? Should Native Americans try to be Cowboys? Should the Arapahoe and Shoshoni youth on the Wind River Reservation go UW and try to be like “Cowboys” or is it OK to be Native Americans? There is a dynamic of imposing cultural and ethnic identities upon others, which was clearly overlooked.
One may like to consider the role that “Cowboys” and ranchers played in the genocide employed upon the Native American population including the Sand Creek Massacre. “Cowboys” and ranchers own that massacre.
I made a similar comments and a friend from high school tried to explain that since I was not originally from Wyoming, I did not understand the concept of being a “Cowboy”. No, I am not from Wyoming, I grew up on eight different military bases prior to moving to Wyoming when was 15. “Cowboy Up” runs parallel to “Carry on Soldier” and so forth.
During the years I lived in Wyoming, I worked at the Hitching Post for years during high school when started living on my own a few month into my Sr. year at Central and college. Over the years, I returned to Wyoming regularly with my now deceased wife and two children. My mother is buried on Pershing. In 94, I worked on Shuster’s Congressional Campaign statewide. In Laramie I worked at The Overland, Jeffries, and Dr. Frinfrock’s Table.
Wyoming is my adopted home state due to growing up on military bases. I have a ton of respect for those who work the land, the immigrants who perform agriculture worker, farmers and ranchers, ranch hands and “Cowboys”.
The murder of Mathew Shepard is still the number one thing people outside the state associate with Laramie and the University of Wyoming. As a result, I would have advocated a campaign that centered on “The Equality State” and inclusion of all people and not just the image associated with that of a white male.
“The World Need More Cowboys” misses the mark on a number of levels. The add campaign would have been a better suited for a state tourism marketing effort than for the University. Having to explain what “Cowboy means is a big part of the problem. Being that this campaign was to attract new student outside the state, it most definitely misses the mark.
W. LaRocque
Delray Beach, Florida
