Editor’s note: The members of the Boomerang’s editorial board decided that there are three completely different subjects that we believe are timely and of great importance to our community.
Shooting investigation must be transparent
There are many unconfirmed rumors and stories buzzing around Laramie about the fatal shooting of a local resident by Corporal Derek Colling with the Albany County Sheriff’s office. Colling was on duty last Sunday when he shot Robbie Ramirez, 39, after a traffic stop and is currently on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.
Colling is a controversial figure because he was involved in two fatal shootings of suspects in his previous job with the Las Vegas Police Department. Both of those shootings were found to be justified. He was later fired in 2011 for beating a man who was filming police.
The details of most law enforcement investigations are kept relatively confidential until complete, but cases involving police officers are a clear exception. It is imperative that public trust in law enforcement officials be maintained and protected. Unconfirmed rumors and details gain a life of their own when hard information is unavailable. That’s not good for anyone.
That’s why we urge a quick, open and transparent investigation of this matter. We are pleased that Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent seems to understand that need, but the investigation will actually be conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. And the only real commitment is that the details would be released to the public when the investigation is complete. After the investigation comes the decision whether or not formal charges will be made.
This can’t be dragged out, and as much information as possible without jeopardizing a possible trial should be shared during the course of the investigation. This is a matter of public safety and should be treated as such. Any perception of a cover up or unnecessary delays in releasing information will only fuel speculation, rumors and distrust.
Various reactions to election
The 2018 general election is over and local candidates, voters and election officials helped make it a relatively smooth process. The campaigns were marked with far less discord and fewer personal attacks than seem to be the norm in political races elsewhere.
Certainly candidates criticized their opponents’ views and ideas, but there was a different tone here than in other, more populous, communities and states. A clear example was Governor Elect Mark Gordon’s praise for his opponents, particularly Democrat Mary Throne, after his election. Those sorts of comments certainly show a lot more class than we have been seeing from winners and losers elsewhere in this country.
It was also encouraging that voter turnout appeared to be substantially higher than usual for a non-presidential election. And the voting process itself in both early voting and at the polling places on Election Day was efficient and convenient.
There will be a number of changes in local government as a result of this election. Maybe the most interesting will be the group dynamics as three brand new members of the Laramie City Council take office. Both city staff and experienced council members will need to help the newcomers by sharing information and providing necessary background on issues and past decisions. But these new members were chosen partially because the voters expect them to bring fresh ideas and viewpoints to city government so it is important that they are given a chance to do just that.
Any organization needs new ways of looking at things and innovative approaches from its leaders. We congratulate the new council members and hope they handle their new roles as well as we expect.
Take time to honor veterans
Sunday, Nov. 11 is a day to show appreciation for those who have served our country in the armed forces and in some other roles. The day grew out of the observance of Armistice Day that celebrated the end of World War I. The name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954. There have been several attempts over the years to change this observance to make it yet another Monday holiday. But veteran’s groups protested vehemently because the date was tied to a special event — the signing of the Armistice at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 — and Veterans Day was moved back to Nov. 11. Today marks the 100th anniversary of that signing.
This year the American Legion will hold an Armistice Day Celebration at 11 a.m. today at the Legion Post on the corner of Ivinson and 5th Streets in Laramie. It is a worthwhile event and a good way to show our veterans that we appreciate their service. Other ceremonies were conducted on Friday by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the University of Wyoming Veteran Services Center.
But whether you go to a ceremony or just thank a friend for his or her service, it is important to remember how much we owe the men and women in our country’s uniformed services who have protected our freedom. And still do even today.
