Spring tends to kick Laramie into overdrive, and this April was no exception.
Perhaps one of the highest-profile events was the Wyoming GOP convention at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. While it’s great to see one of Wyoming’s two main political parties choose the Gem City for its convention, it would have been much easier to call this a good thing if some attendees had been better guests. Those who chose to flagrantly violate UW’s campus-wide ban on firearms have said their defiance serves as a way to challenge UW’s policy in court. Frankly, this will do nothing but waste UW’s time, money and other resources, which certainly would have been better spent elsewhere.
In contrast, there’s no dispute about the good work of Laramie High School student Thayne Thatcher, who decided to do something about the uncovered spillway at Huck Finn Pond. With a slew of architectural drawings and paperwork, he approached the city of Laramie Parks and Recreation Department to see if he could tackle the problem, which they did. Kudos to both Thatcher and to the city of Laramie.
That wasn’t the only example of Laramie at its best this month. Volunteers at Ivinson Memorial Hospital helped residents set up living wills free of charge. While living wills might be thought of as something you don’t have to worry about until later in life, they’re necessary for people of all ages. The unfortunate truth is we never know what might happen, and the more we can do to help make clear to our loved ones what our medical care wishes are, the easier we make those very difficult decisions.
Another example of Laramie residents helping one another was on display at the Albany County Public Library during the Free Tax Preparation program. Volunteers helped hundreds of residents file their taxes — a task which, for many, is one of the most stressful things they’ll do all year. We appreciate the work of these volunteers making tax time easier for Laramie residents.
We’d also like to encourage everyone to get into the volunteer spirit for Community Cleanup Day.
Volunteers will be at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., from 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday to give out trash bags and safety vests and also assign people to areas that need cleaned. A lunch for volunteers is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the alley behind Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1 on Fourth Street between Grand and Ivinson avenues. Businesses and individuals can also sign up to clean specific areas in advance by calling the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance at 745-7339.
And finally, there’s further welcome news regarding WyoTech — ECMC agreed to a proposal by former WyoTech President Jim Mathis to purchase the technical school. While it’s still far from a done deal, it’s moving in the right direction and we’re more hopeful than we’ve ever been in a positive future for WyoTech as a private for-profit enterprise lead by Mathis and his staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.