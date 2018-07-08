It’s seems today that many of us in southeast Wyoming are caught up in the excitement of the 2018 mid-term election. While it’s natural to be intrigued by happenings nationally, we hope voters in Laramie and Albany County will be equally or more so interested in our local races.
There are two seats up in the Albany County Commission that incumbents hope to hold onto despite a wide array of challengers. All three wards of the Laramie City Council also have positions up for grabs, with only Ward 2 seeing a former councilman running unopposed. While there are legislative seats with minority party leaders running unopposed, there are several competitive races in Senate District 11, as well as House districts 14, 45, 46 and 47. Obviously, voters across the Cowboy State also have important votes to cast for governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and state auditor. The state superintendent of public instruction is also running unopposed for re-election.
With that in mind, we encourage all eligible voters — as well as future eligible voters — to start the election season off right by going to candidate forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Laramie. We were pleased to learn the first of those forums — which brought together County Commission candidates — saw strong attendance from both candidates and voters Thursday. It’s our hope it will be the same for City Council forums this coming Thursday and the following week’s at the same time and place, as well as upcoming legislative forums. The Boomerang will publish two election guides in addition to our ongoing coverage of the campaigns, candidates and issues.
Local issues may lack the electricity of our national issues for many in 2018, but it’s hard to overstate how they affect our community. It’s not just important for the candidates to have a thorough understanding of the issues at hand and the context behind them — the voters must too. The candidate forums are a great way for voters and candidates to learn about what’s important to the community and what direction people want to go.
Some candidates have in the past and will probably again this year skip out on the forums. That could be a result of apathy, in which case voters should consider whether a candidate is worthy of consideration. However, we also understand candidates with legitimate points of view may steer clear of forums and speaking with the media to convey their message.
Candidates have several avenues to communicate with voters. They can pound the pavement and knock on doors, develop literature and mingle in the community in and outside of their own social spheres. Social media, too, has made it easier than ever to foster communication between candidates and voters.
As such, we would call on candidates that choose to skip the forums or cannot attend to make an earnest effort to communicate with community members through their chosen avenue. Should they not, we say they’re not worthy of our votes. If they don’t participate in the election process, why should they be worthy of representing us? Could we count on them to answer our questions or hear us out when elected? Or even to attend meetings?
There is a great responsibility on democratic participation for voters and candidates alike. Participating blindly by voting along party lines or casting a ballot for a nice person they ran into at the grocery store can have negative outcomes. Likewise, failing to participate leaves it up to candidates who coast to public office unequipped to make decisions that affect us all.
It’s easy to take our historic privilege for granted, but almost nothing worthwhile in life and society should be a given. Don’t rely on other people to make your decisions.
