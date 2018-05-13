The LHS Track and Field team has been celebrating another phenomenal season. The roster of over 100 student athletes, includes 23 seniors, three of which are competing next year for DI schools and is one of the largest and most successful rosters for LHS sports.
Unfortunately, again this year, our athletes were unable to host a home meet. An article in the Boomerang last year addressed some of the inherent issues with the construction of the track. Unfortunately those same problems exist this year. A timing system is a necessary and integral part of a track program.
Last year the central office stated they would either look into purchasing or renting a timing system. Neither has happened and the few home indoor meets LHS had, required coaches to borrow a system from other districts around the state; an impossibility during the outdoor season.
In addition, the jump pits were not completed correctly. The article stated it was simply a landscaping issue. The landscaping was actually completed and the jump pits are still unusable for competition and questionable for practice. The runway is too short for JV and varsity athletes and the one open pit is sketchy.
Coaches have put many hours of time and effort trying to make it as functional as possible and to keep athletes from being injured. Athletes have had to travel to the university to practice long and triple jump. With one pit it is nearly impossible to host an efficient and effective track meet.
At all track meets, jumps are the first events to begin and the last to end while utilizing at least two pits. All other LHS programs and athletics have the components and facilities necessary to not only host regular season events at a 4A level, but to host Regionals, state and collegiate events.
As the track program continues to grow, the question remains; when will the district complete the track facilities, enabling these student athletes to host events like all other sports and activities at LHS.
Shanna Dahl
Laramie
