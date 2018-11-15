As you read this, I am six days into a silent retreat — LOTS of time to think! As I write this, I notice anticipation for the mental break and some concern for what eight days of silence will bring up for me. We have become so conditioned to stimulation, accomplishment, interaction that silence can feel tense rather than relaxing. I am choosing this long period of imposed silence as an opportunity to learn about my thought patterns, something that is difficult to do within the daily routine as parent, spouse, employee, and citizen of the modern world.
A busy life can feel gratifying, until it doesn’t. The sought-after downtime following a large project or holiday feels scary once it is upon us. Our mind starts to fill with thoughts that feel more like anxiety, worry, or even loneliness rather than pride, contentment or ease. The practice of Mindfulness is in part an opportunity to notice the quality of one’s thoughts. An opportunity to observe the patterns of one’s perspective on the current experience. We tend to judge ourselves for the kind of thoughts we are having, likely reinforcing a negative thought pattern rather than accepting a spectrum of emotions as normal. And that ancient brain I wrote about in my last column is very unlikely going to allow us to revel in times of joy or happiness for very long!
It is incredibly challenging to work oneself out of a bad mood if on top of the difficult emotion you are telling yourself you are bad or wrong for feeling one way or another. Ever-present social messages (social media) reinforce feelings of not measuring up. That makes it nearly impossible to feel content because there is always the reminder that we are not doing something someone else is doing.
So how do you work with these inevitable thoughts and feelings? If you read my last column, you may recall the encouragement to allow yourself periodic opportunities to merely sit in silence and feel your breath moving in and out. While sitting (or going for a walk, or enjoying any quiet, solitary activity), attempt to notice the quality of your thoughts. Are you simply remembering a fond memory, or are you retelling a recent conflict — over and over again? Are you planning for a future event or conversation? Are you noticing contentment about your current experience, or do you wish your circumstances were different? The words you use to label the quality of your thoughts can be your own. The words indicated here are only examples. However, just as the child or pet with a need is likely not going to relent until attention is paid to them, neither do your emotions. Allowing yourself to notice or recognize your emotion and giving it a name is the first step in building awareness.
The point of the exercise is for you to develop an awareness of the nature of your thoughts. Until you become aware, you are powerless to view your circumstances from a different perspective. You may not even notice the messages of non-acceptance of self until you take time to tune into the quality of words that shape your thoughts.
In my next column, we will explore gratitude practice as one way of working with your new found awareness of the quality of your thoughts.
Michelle Visser is a certified Mindfulness teacher having lead practice for youth in Wyoming and Idaho for the past five years. You can learn more about her work at www.mindfulevolution.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.