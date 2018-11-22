Q: A friend keeps telling me that eating organic is healthier for me. Is organic really better?
A: Many people focus on eating organic foods to improve their health. Because eating organic can cost more, it is worth knowing if spending that extra money on organic food is really worth it.
The answer depends on what you are trying to get out of going organic. One reason people go organic is because they think it might be more nutritious. However, this is a controversial area in which the research is not clear cut. For example, one large study in 2014 found that overall, organic and conventional foods have about the same amount of key nutrients like vitamin C, minerals, and vitamin E. On the other hand, the same study found that organic fruits and vegetables did have 20 to 40% more antioxidants from special compounds like flavonoids and carotenoids. These are compounds that add color to fruits and vegetables and that can have anti-cancer and anti-heart disease benefits. Another study found that organic dairy and meat contain about 50% more healthy omega-3 fats compared to non-organic. So organic is likely not more nutritious for all nutrients, but can be more nutritious for some.
Another reason to go organic is to avoid the potential negative effects from chemical residues that might be on or in conventionally grown food. For example, one study found organic foods are 48% less likely to contain cadmium, which is a health-damaging heavy metal linked to the development of some cancers. Also some pesticides commonly used on food, may be linked to health problems. For example, a Harvard study from 2010 found that a high enough exposure to certain pesticides, most likely coming from food, significantly increases the risk of ADHD in children.
So the reasons to think about going organic include increasing important nutrients in your diet like antioxidants and good fats, and to reduce chemical exposure. The biggest question, of course, is does going organic end up reducing the risk of disease. One of the most compelling studies on this topic that came out last month, concludes that eating organic can be very important to your health. This study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, followed over 70,000 French citizens, mostly women, for 5 years. The study found that focusing on eating organic foods can reduce the risk of getting cancer by 25%. Whether the finding is due to having more antioxidants or fewer chemicals is not determined, because the study wasn’t designed to provide this information. But the study does show that eating organic can be an important step in helping to reduce the incidence of some of the major cancer-related diseases in this country. It is also likely that eating organic can help reduce the risk of other major diseases beyond cancer.
So there are good reasons to spend the extra money and eat more organic foods. However, if you have a limited food budget, remember just eating a generally healthy diet comes first. After that, if your budget permits, focus on getting your animal products organic along with avoiding what is called the “dirty dozen.” The dirty dozen is a list of fruits and vegetables that have the most pesticide exposure and is updated each year by the Environmental Working Group. The 2018 list includes: strawberries, spinach, nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery, potatoes, and sweet bell peppers. Of course, if you can afford it, consider going all organic. Finally, don’t forget that eating organic food is still just one factor in the quest for improving and maintaining good health.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
