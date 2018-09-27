Q: With the smoke in the air from forest fires, what health conditions might be affected?
A: Our homes in Albany County and Laramie have been surrounded by smoke and some ash this fall. The smoke and ash from forest fires can raise health issues similar to other air quality or air pollution problems. Smoke and ash can make health conditions worse for people with respiratory problems, including people with asthma, chronic bronchitis and sinusitis.
In addition to respiratory problems, people with heart and other cardiovascular problems can be affected. Research suggests air pollution increases the chances of having a heart attack or stroke. Air pollution could also affect the electrical activity of the heart and can cause heart arrhythmias. Other evidence shows air pollution might increase blood pressure. One study found a four-point increase in systolic blood pressure when people were exposed to diesel fumes.
In general, research shows increased air pollution from forest fires and traffic pollution increases overall inflammation in the body. This can potentially increase the severity of a number of different diseases related to inflammation. Along with increased inflammation, it also increases the likelihood of your blood clotting, which is why heart attack risk increases. Air pollution causes more oxidative stress in the body. This extra oxidative stress can actually speed up aging.
There are a number of steps you can take to reduce these concerns. Most importantly, take steps to reduce exposure. This can be done by staying inside on bad-air days, installing air filters to remove the pollution particles from the air and consider wearing a mask to filter out the smoke. You can decrease inflammation and its effects by taking a natural anti-inflammatory, such as fish oil or turmeric. Eating more fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel also helps. Finally, make sure you seek help from your primary health care provider or specialist if you are seeing early warning signs of lung or heart problems getting worse.
— Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
