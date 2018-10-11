Q: “I’ve heard that drinking soda is bad for my bones. Is this true?”
A: “Forty-eight percent of Americans drink soda or soft drinks on any given day, which makes understanding the health impacts of these drinks very important. The more you understand about the health impacts, the more proactive you can be about your own health.
Studies show that drinking soda increases the likelihood of developing osteoporosis, which increases the chances of breaking a bone. This is especially a concern for the elderly for whom certain kinds of broken bones can have severe consequences. But also don’t forget that the most important time for developing bones is in childhood, and high soda consumption may be setting kids up for more serious bone problems down the road.
Soda contains the mineral phosphorus. Consuming too much phosphorus can cause your body to lose calcium. Since calcium is an important part of your bones, it stands to reason that drinking lots of soda may be a threat to bone health. In addition to phosphorus, many sodas also contain caffeine. Caffeine is known to contribute to bone loss, and certain sodas can be a significant source of caffeine.
Some health researchers suggest that the relationship between soda and bone problems may also be due to what people don’t consume when they focus on having soda. For some, soda may replace consumption of more healthful drinks, such as milk or juices that have added calcium.
In addition to bone health, be aware that regular soda consumption can cause a number of other health problems. Drinking one to two sodas a day increases your chances of diabetes by 26%, can increase a man’s risk of having a heart attack by 20%, increases the chances of developing gout by 75%, and increases the chances of becoming obese. So even if you are not concerned about your bone health, there are many other reasons why you should limit how much soda you drink. As in other areas of your diet, be proactive and consume drinks that contribute to good health.”
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
