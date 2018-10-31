Q: With it getting colder outside, is there a particular temperature that is best for my health that I should be setting my thermostat, too?
A: Most of us don’t think about how the temperature of our house or place of work can affect our health. But research shows us that we can be healthier with something as simple as managing the thermostat.
One example is how temperature affects the quality of your sleep. Many people know that sleeping in a cool room helps with a good night’s rest. However, temperature may also be important to helping you go to sleep. Darkness is a signal for us to go to bed. Darkness is also associated with cooler temperatures. Researchers have found that the dropping temperature is as important for signaling sleep as darkness. If you have a hard time getting to sleep, try setting the thermostat to a cooler temperature an hour or two before bedtime. This will give your body the signal it is time to go to sleep. If you have a programmable thermostat, you can play with different timings and settings to see what works best for your sleep wake cycle.
Varying indoor temperature might be important not just for sleep but also for general health through-out the day, and from season to season. Some researchers are finding that changing inside temperature so that it is dynamic is better for your health than always having the same temperature. Typically this involves using temperatures that are a little cooler or warmer than what is comfortable. For example, one study reported that keeping the house at 59 degrees Fahrenheit for six hours a day increased insulin sensitivity by 40 percent. That made living in a cooler environment as effective as exercise and some medications for improving blood sugar. Another small study found living in a mildly cooler environment for 6 hours a day increased metabolism by 30 percent, which can help prevent you from becoming overweight. Some researchers believe that having the temperature move from warmer to cooler and back again trains the vascular system, thus helping to improve circulation.
This is an area of ongoing research. It is an easy thing you can experiment with to see if it helps your health. The take-away is that you should avoid keeping the house at one temperature all of the time. Further, it can improve your health to have your house temperature mildly outside of what would be considered the normal comfort zone. So far there is more research about cooler temperatures than warmer, but the amount of research on both is growing. Keep in mind that the health benefits focus on using temperatures that are mildly outside of most people’s comfort zones. Using temperature extremes can be harmful, especially for specific groups of people. The research has not yet pinned down a specific temperature that is healthiest. Finally, the studies generally don’t look at people who might have more fragile health. If you are interested in experimenting with the inside temperature, discuss it first your primary health care provider to make sure it is appropriate for you, given your specific age and health conditions.
Shawn Palmer is a naturopathic doctor.
