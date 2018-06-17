Whether you like him or not, President Donald Trump has accomplished something no one else has in generations: make tariffs part of the national dialogue again.
Much of that conversation is understandably focused on billion-dollar industries such as manufacturing and mining — and the back and forth the Trump administration is engaging in with both traditional allies and more aloof partners alike.
But, while all this is going on, a tariff that is smaller in dollar amounts was enacted that could decimate community journalism throughout rural America.
And if you’re reading this in print, then you’re holding the target of that tariff — newsprint paper.
The Sheridan Press reported recently the North Pacific Paper Company petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2017, alleging Canadian newsprint paper providers were “dumping,” or illegally underpricing their product to damage U.S. newsprint paper companies. An initial round of tariffs ranging from 4.4-9.9 percent went into effect on Canadian mills earlier this year.
That wasn’t enough for the North Pacific Paper Company — which, it should be noted, is the only U.S. papermill advocating for tariffs against Canadian competitors — and they lobbied the Commerce Department to take further action.
After a Commerce investigation determined one Canadian paper was in fact “dumping,” a 22 percent tariff was applied to all Canadian papermills. As there isn’t enough newsprint paper produced domestically to meet market demand, much of America’s newspapers are printed on Canadian paper — including, more often than not, the Laramie Boomerang.
What these tariffs mean is that, again, if you are reading this in a physical newspaper, this product cost considerably more to make this week than it did just more than six months ago.
Now, some people will certainly be curious about why we don’t merely transition more of our product — our information, our stories, our ads — to the web. The unfortunate truth is journalism made a huge mistake in first offering our digital content for free. It undercut the perceived value of digital in general, and online ads don’t bring in the same amount of revenue as their print counterparts.
While these tariffs are a grave threat to all media companies who still produce a paper product, it is especially dire for Wyoming. We are small outfits, with very little overhead, and it’s inevitable these tariffs will be noticed in the work we do.
Douglas Budget Publisher Matt Adelman told the Sheridan Press the cuts could go even deeper if the Commerce Department imposes further tariffs, which it could do after a July 17 hearing.
“We’ve already cut pages, we’re cutting staff in the newsroom, and that’s just to accommodate a 22-percent increase. If it goes any higher, we’re going to have to look at much deeper cuts.”
The good news is Congress could step in to end the tariffs. While it wouldn’t provide overnight relief, this could help bring parity back to the newsprint industry.
U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, signed on with 16 other senators to co-sponsor a bill suspending tariffs until a study focused on what their effect would be on the U.S. publishing industry could be completed.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, wrote a letter earlier this year opposing the tariffs until the issue could be studied further. She’s also expected to testify against the tariffs at a hearing in July, the Sheridan Press reports.
Last but not least, Sen. John Barrasso, was added as a co-sponsor of the senate bill earlier this month.
That our entire Congressional delegation is working to push back on these tariffs is greatly appreciated by all of us in Wyoming publishing. It tells us they see the value of journalism — especially in a rural state like ours where local newspapers provide information that would otherwise go unreported.
