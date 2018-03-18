It’s tough to imagine a better potential outcome for people in Laramie, our state and elsewhere than Jim Mathis’ vision for WyoTech.
A WyoTech graduate himself who went on to teach, Mathis rose through the institution’s ranks to become president. At the time he left in the early 2000s, Mathis credited his executive team and the school’s employees with graduating 2,200 students per rotation.
But it wasn’t about filling seats in classrooms — Mathis emphasized a culture of honesty and integrity through a low-pressure recruitment style crafted to best benefit parents and students.
It’s this experience and philosophy that Mathis wants to use to build on WyoTech’s current strengths — and make it even more successful in years to come.
Mathis’ proposal still has to receive a positive recommendation from the Wyoming Business Council to Gov. Matt Mead for a $5 million low-interest loan as well as get approval from Zenith Colleges for the sale, but we think this truly is the best option for all parties involved. Zenith would not be stuck with empty buildings in Laramie, and the state of Wyoming would continue to benefit from hosting a technical college while not adding recurring spending to the budget.
Laramie County Community College’s proposal would require recurring funding not only from the state, but from local governments as well — all at a time when budgets have been cut across the board.
However, Mathis emphasized in an interview Tuesday that he wouldn’t have a plan in hand if it wasn’t for the hard work and critical thinking LCCC put into keeping WyoTech open in Laramie. If his plan comes to fruition, he said he’d seek to partner with LCCC wherever possible.
Keeping WyoTech in the private sector would greatly benefit Albany County’s local economy as well. We greatly value our public sector institutions, but tying so much of our economy to the governmental sector means we rise and fall at the whim of lawmakers in Cheyenne. Growing our private business base through opportunities such as Mathis’ WyoTech plans means we’re more able to stand on our own two legs.
Mathis said he would also be in it for the long haul. His five-year plan for WyoTech calls for lowering tuition and immediately hiring 10 additional recruiters and then hiring 10 more each year with the goal of having 1,100-1,200 students enrolled by year five. After that, he said he and his team would assess where things stand and what level of enrollment would be right for Laramie.
What Mathis said he wouldn’t do is build the institution up only to sell it.
“It’s not our goal to build it up and make a lot of money and leave,” he said. “That’s the last thing I want to do — we want to see this thing sustained.”
With strong ties to the state — Mathis grew up in LaGrange and owns two ranches north of Laramie — we have every reason to believe him. He brings a unique set of skills to this challenge and we would be hard pressed to name any other individual who would be as likely to make this project a success. We wish him well in this endeavor.
