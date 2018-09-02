August isn’t fall, even at 7,200 feet, but you can feel it coming. And the increased activity, traffic and population tell us that the University of Wyoming students are back. This is an invigorating time of the year because the returning students bring excitement, activity and intensity that is lacking during the summer months. This is what Laramie is all about. Who cares if there is more traffic and an occasional wait at local restaurants? The UW students are back and we welcome them.
And in that spirit, we all need to remember we have some drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians who might not be familiar with streets, intersections and traffic patterns. This is a time to exercise some patience and courtesy to help avoid potential problems.
August also brings us the beginning of the fall sports programs. There is a lot of excitement about the Cowboys football team and their early success under Coach Craig Bohl. But the Cowgirls volleyball team has made some strides, as well. Fans of both teams have a lot to be excited about.
Other exciting developments at UW include the incoming freshman class, which is predicted to be up about 3 percent from last year. That’s important because enrollment is considered to be a prime indicator of how a university is performing. Another indicator is graduation rate, and UW recently announced a modest gain in that, as well.
There have been other notable successes during August that aren’t tied directly to the campus. For one thing, the primary election came off without major problems. It appears we will have some highly competitive races for important positions. And the fact that the specific purpose, also known as the sixth cent, tax passed handily was definitely good news. Laramie and Albany County need that revenue to pay for capital improvements.
We were also glad the Albany County Board of Tourism decided not to fund advertising for upcoming social justice events. That’s not a negative reflection on the events tied to the 20th anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard. The money from the lodging tax is dedicated to building tourism in Albany County and the board must make their decisions based on anticipated numbers of attendees who will use local lodging and local restaurants. These events are worthwhile and a credit to our community, but it’s difficult to say how many visitors they will draw. We think the board’s decision reflects a fiscal responsibility that we appreciate.
We also think it is a good move by Albany County to join a lawsuit concerning underfunding by the Federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes program. The program is designed to help compensate counties for lost tax revenue because of federal ownership of lands. The county is guaranteed to receive money from the lawsuit since a federal judge already ordered the U.S. government to make up for two years of incomplete payments. These payments are important to Albany County and it’s a good check on the feds to sign on to the effort.
It’s true that we recently noted how remarkable summertime is in our community. However, we can’t help but feel the good vibes of fall as we enter September. It’s an election year, school is in full swing, sports are back and more. There are a lot of reasons to feel invigorated and appreciative of the things that make our town a great place to live.
