Heads are still spinning after a memorable primary election Tuesday, especially when it comes to the Republican gubernatorial contest. State Treasurer Mark Gordon ultimately prevailed in a race many thought was his to lose. He will go on to face Democratic Party nominee Mary Throne in the general election.
The GOP primary race for governor was flipped on its head in the days leading up to the election as a center-right poll from out east indicated Foster Friess pulled ahead of Gordon after a poor showing in an earlier poll conducted by the University of Wyoming. Friess came in second Tuesday night, ending up just 9,100 votes behind Gordon.
It was a stunning surge for Friess, a multi-millionaire GOP megadonor who was new to running for office. Previously, Friess was largely only known to Wyoming Republicans for his commentary on national news networks. His entrance into the race was a surprise for Wyomingites at the Republican state party convention in Laramie earlier this year. He touted his list of national political figure friends in a subsequent interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and promised to spend “whatever it takes” to secure the nomination.
And boy, did he ever. Friess raised more than $2.5 million, leading the field among GOP candidates. Of that, more than $2.4 million came in the form of personal contributions and loans from the candidate’s own fortune. His ads were repeated ad nauseum, he hired a massive staff and the campaign flew around the state nonstop to reach voters.
The campaign was bolstered with endorsements from national political figures — and action movie star from decades ago Chuck Norris — including President Donald Trump, who tweeted his support at the 11th hour. While Sam Galeotos was criticized by some for associating his candidacy with Trump without a true endorsement, Friess pumped up the volume of his “Pro-Trump” stance in the campaign’s final days.
It appears all the money and connections with the president — who is no doubt enormously popular among Wyoming conservatives — came up short. WyoFile reported Wednesday that Friess contacted the state Republican Party to urge its support in changing Wyoming election laws that would make it more difficult for voters to switch party affiliation in primaries, as Friess points to thousands of likely Democrats looking to undermine his campaign by voting for Gordon. We don’t know if Friess’ numbers add up to prove his point, but it seems likely Gordon would have won regardless. Would it have been closer? Sure. Is it worth taking another stab at legislation that’s failed at least four times in recent memory? Good luck.
We’re not looking today to evaluate any particular candidate’s policy positions. What we do want to emphasize, however, is there will be wealthy folks who aren’t necessarily longtime or full-time residents of Wyoming looking to infiltrate major elections in the state.
Friess told the Cheyenne newspaper early in the campaign he spent around 10 months in Wyoming at his Jackson home in any given year, after stammering off some lower numbers that made his final answer seem uncertain (we should mention Friess has had a home in Wyoming for several decades). In his inaugural interview with the newspaper, he conceded he didn’t know much about state politics. He simply felt he had the right mentality, skill set and resources that would make him the best candidate.
Isn’t that backwards? It seems to us someone seeking the seat of the state’s top elected office should be a full-time Wyoming resident who looks at the political circumstances and decides he or she would do a better job. A candidate worth considering for any office in Wyoming ought to understand the issues and have concrete solutions for doing things better. Friess, in this case, decided he would figure that all out as he went along. Whatever he ended up advocating for, that appears to be putting the cart before the horse.
The real problem isn’t Friess. His success is an indication that wealthy outsiders can purchase property in Wyoming and use their vast resources to mount a real challenge to candidates that have lived in the Cowboy State for most of their lives and have a true understanding of the issues residents face.
There are some on this board who still have a real problem with Liz Cheney’s relocation to Wilson in an obvious move to secure a U.S. House seat. However we feel about her policies, Cheney’s move to Wyoming from out east appears to be a political tactic that landed her in Congress. Hillary Clinton did the same thing in New York — it’s not a partisan issue.
When Cheney ran in 2016, we heard a lot of talk that Wyoming voters wouldn’t buy into the bid of what some consider a carpetbagger. Arguably, the candidate field of nine in 2016 split the vote in a way that gave Cheney the GOP nod, but she’ll likely coast to re-election this year. And the same thing could happen with another figure that has no firm connection to Wyoming. It’s not that intelligent minds can’t make the case Cheney has done a great job in many ways for Wyoming — it just smacks of opportunism.
Some of us know Friess and are friends and/or colleagues with his supporters and staff. We don’t want this to come across as critical of folks who supported Friess or say they were duped. We also don’t mean to say that Friess’ intentions were impure. There were parts of his policy positions we liked, including increasing government transparency. We do want to say, however, it sets a troubling precedent going forward.
Wyoming has a small population that is, broadly speaking, reliably conservative. Mark our words: this will happen again. Just look at speculation that swirled last year that private security firm founder Erik Prince was potentially looking to challenge U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in the 2018 Republican primary.
Prince’s security firm was a nefarious operation. But if he walked into a GOP primary saying all the right things while utilizing vast reserves of money, this person who has no notable ties to the state could upset a more qualified candidate. Who will be the next tycoon to waltz into Wyoming and try to spend his or her way to statewide or federal office? Is that what’s best for the state? We say no.
We hope Wyoming voters will continue to support candidates who have deep roots in the state and have the political acumen to show they won’t just hire advisers to give them the skinny on issues so they can make whimsical decisions. It’s not our place to make assumptions about how Friess would have performed in the governor’s chair. We simply think it’s setting the stage for a situation we would come to regret.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.