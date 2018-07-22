Just less than a month remains before Laramie and Albany County voters will have the last chance to cast their ballots in this year’s primary election. We’re hoping for a big turnout in our community as those eligible can vote early at the Albany County Courthouse or cast their ballot at polling places on primary Election Day, Aug. 21.
The primary election includes, among other important measures, the specific-purpose tax, also known as the sixth penny. It’s our hope that voters will renew the measure, as well as the fifth penny and the Albany County lodging tax to follow during the general election. Taxpayers are already paying six cents on the dollar in sales, so the rate they’re charged for goods and services won’t increase.
Critical infrastructure projects are included on the specific-purpose tax, and it’s no wonder the sixth penny was approved with broad support in 2010, the last time voters were asked to renew the tax. A Laramie Boomerang reporter speaking to elected officials and major political party leaders recently found no one who would speak in opposition to the sixth penny on the 2018 ballot, as it seems they understand how important it continues to be to maintain our city and county systems.
But it’s the critical nature of the sixth penny being approved that has us concerned. Sample ballots are available where voters can see a long list of projects that might well affect areas in which they reside or do business. Somewhere near the bottom of that list is the long-awaited paving of West Laramie.
Paving West Laramie is, broadly speaking, a good thing. It would increase the standard of living on that side of the city and set the stage, hopefully, for economic development that would benefit every Albany County resident in the big picture. That area of the city deserves the benefits of such an initiative and would bring opportunities currently out of its reach.
However, looking at the ballot won’t tell you that of the $22 million slated for road construction and major street reconstruction in the city, paving West Laramie would cost a staggering $20 million. So, it’s fair to say that if the Laramie City Council were to choose to go all-in on paving West Laramie, the list of other projects to be completed in the next 10 or so years would be drastically shortened.
The way this has been rolled out is a problem. What if residents looking at the ballot cast their vote for the sixth penny after seeing particular streets on the list only to find out elected officials didn’t know if those projects will go forward? Would a seeming lack of transparency jeopardize the next specific-purpose tax? If so, many millions of dollars of infrastructure projects neglected in this decade would be beyond overdue in the subsequent one, piling on the problem.
It’s also worth noting the city of Laramie has a measure called the Pavement Condition Index, or PCI, which rates roads on a scale of 1-100 on their quality. The list for roads to be repaved on the ballot was constructed from this index. The city’s streets today average around 63 on the PCI scale. Roads in the 50-60 score area is troublesome, as the cost to maintain and repair them typically goes up 3-5 times. According to a presentation during a City Council work session, it will take $25 million to just maintain the current quality of roads, and $45 million to make improvements over the decade. That means the sixth-penny revenue will already be stretched thin. And if certain projects are neglected now, it will become more expensive to maintain roads going forward.
Let’s just look at the definition of “specific” in the specific-purpose tax: the first in Merriam-Webster says it’s “constituting or falling into a specifiable category.” Mayor Andi Summerville argued that the public could still appeal to the City Council after the election for their projects to be included. But we feel that conflicts with the definition of specific. Voters are made to understand their appeal for their project is their vote, not pleas to a Council that could have already made up its collective mind about how to move forward with the citizens’ tax revenue.
This truly is about transparency. The Laramie City Council owes it to the voters to let them know specifically how their sixth pennies will be spent before they cast their ballots. If one project that would eat up more than 90 percent of the revenue is truly a possibility, that potential needs to be front and center. The whole idea of a specific-purpose tax is to tie the hands of elected officials to an intent. Leaving it up in the air whether the paving of West Laramie will prevail until after the vote is a mistake.
It appears the council is hoping to educate voters on their intentions following Laramie Boomerang reporting highlighting the issue, but we’ll have to wait and see if that will be too short and too late.
Another question yet to be determined is whether residents would be required to pay for a portion of the improvements. Generally, property owners in Laramie are responsible for paying for curb and gutter. If the street in front of a house or business is having road work done that would require new curb and gutter or sidewalk, the owner is responsible for paying for it.
We think, then, it’s fair to ask whether tax districts should be established to pay for these improvements in order to show owners have some buy-in for the massive use of public funds. If voters think it’s more important to just get the job done without exploring tax districts — great. Perhaps it is a better idea to overstep that barrier to make sure Laramie streets are paved. Just be upfront on these issues so voters can make an informed decision when casting their ballots.
No one on this board is opposed to paving West Laramie or fails to see the value in doing so. Not all of us have children going to high school, but we understand the concrete value of having our beautiful new Laramie High School for the community at-large. We simply believe our government would be making a huge mistake in not firmly declaring intentions and boundaries on how the revenue will be used as voters decide on the specific purpose of the sixth penny renewal in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.