It’s not every month that a city gets to celebrate its 150th anniversary, so that pretty much has to top the list when reflecting on positive happenings in Laramie during May. That doesn’t mean the celebrations are over, though.
The 150th anniversary celebration at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site set exactly the right tone. Kids had a great time learning about their community, Gov. Matt Mead joined in the festivities and roughly 100 volunteers pitched in to help make the event successful. With other events scheduled throughout the summer, the spirit of celebration is sure to continue.
May is graduation season in Laramie. Not only do we see our high school seniors take a big symbolic leap to becoming adults, but University of Wyoming students graduated earlier in the month as well.
And Laramie’s continued status as Wyoming’s education center got a solid boost as Gov. Matt Mead approved the loan to help Jim Mathis’ group purchase WyoTech. That automotive technology school is set to close unless this purchase goes through. The group’s plan is to maintain WyoTech as a private for-profit educational institution in Laramie. Again, given Laramie’s extremely limited tax base, we think this is an opportunity that can’t be missed.
Despite some great days in April, May really marks the beginning of spring/summer activities in Wyoming. That includes everything from softball to golf to fishing to camping and, yes, even garage sales. But on the other hand, lawns and dandelions are suddenly demanding attention.
One concern given the drier winter and early mild temperatures is we might be paying for that with low water conditions later this summer. And that could include a higher level of wildfire danger.
But for right now, we should enjoy the three-day weekend and take advantage of the fact the Snowy Range Scenic Byway is open to help make access to the mountains more convenient.
And while talking about the three-day weekend, it’s worth remembering the Memorial Day holiday Monday is intended as a day to remember those who gave their lives fighting for this country.
That sometimes gets lost in all of the activities. But we celebrate those fallen warriors and appreciate local residents who fly our flag and otherwise honor those heroes.
