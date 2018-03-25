In many ways, the Gem City has always been a place where residents jump at the opportunity to help. Whether it’s to help a neighbor battling cancer or pitching in during events such as Community Cleanup Day, Laramie residents rarely miss a beat when it comes to the needs of others.
The most recent high-profile example of this is the level of community support — financially and otherwise — being offered to the victims of the fire earlier this month at Wade’s Mobile Manor. Within hours, residents were offering help of all kinds — from clothing and food to opening up their homes to fire victims, a message was sent almost immediately: We’re your neighbors and we’re here to help.
The victims of fires, accidents and crimes often struggle with the feeling they are all alone in the face of personal loss. It means a lot to them when people in their community show they care. The encouragement engendered goes above and beyond the help they receive, though that too is important.
United Way of Albany County and Interfaith-Good Samaritan came together the same day of the fire to set up an account for monetary donations, which came pouring in. Individuals and organizations such as the Laramie Women’s Club, University of Wyoming student organizations, churches, Albany County 4-H and so many others have hosted fundraisers and provided donations to United Way/Interfaith.
Even accounting for Laramie’s ever-present spirit of giving, United Way of Albany County Director Paul Heimer said he was amazed by the outpouring.
“I guessed we might be able to raise $35,000 — maybe $40,000 if we were lucky,” Heimer writes via email Friday. “Boy, was I wrong. Just a few weeks later, the United Way and Interfaith have collectively received donations just over $50,000. This is a real testament to the generosity of the people of Laramie and their willingness to come to the aid of people in need. We are extremely grateful.”
Sometimes it’s too easy to take the kindness of others for granted. Holidays always bring out a charitable spirit in others, but to see such a grassroots network of people and organizations step up to do whatever they can to help the victims of the Wade’s Mobile Manor fire move forward with their lives is truly heartening. It’s moments like this which make Laramie shine like the Gem City it is.
