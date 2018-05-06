This weekend marks the beginning of a full season of celebration in Laramie as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary. We are glad that Gov. Matt Mead chose to come to Laramie for our celebration and appreciate the hundreds of people who helped kick things off at Friday’s events at the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historical Site.
Anniversaries and birthdays are times of celebration and remembering whether we are talking about cities, states, people or institutions. That’s certainly true in this case as long-time residents and newcomers alike reflect on the changes in Laramie just in the last several decades.
We read the accounts of how the town came to be and the people who made things happen and the city grow. And we marvel at the changes that came with that growth.
None of the people living here in 1868 could have envisioned the reality of Laramie in 2018. The changes were gradual, but they made this a far different place than Laramie when it began. But that’s often the way with cities or people.
But if anniversaries and birthdays are a time to remember and appreciate and celebrate, they are also a time to look ahead. History tells us change is inevitable and that begs the question of what the future holds for Laramie.
The simple answer, of course, is no one really knows. But those who lived in Laramie when life was tied to the railroad would have never expected the Laramie of today. Now, the city’s identity is tied completely to education — particularly the University of Wyoming.
It is as difficult today to picture Laramie’s economy without UW as it would have been 100 years ago to picture it without the railroad as a driving force. But change is inexorable. Maybe education will become even more important here with changing roles and technology. Maybe the attraction of the university will generate the entrepreneurial growth that has been expected for years.
Or changes in learning and teaching patterns could deemphasize the whole concept of a central campus. The need for a residential place for students might be significantly reduced, or in the extreme eliminated, as internet instruction and discussion explodes. What would that mean for traditional college towns such as Laramie?
Laramie, of course, is far from an island. Many of these technological and social changes will occur nationwide, but the Laramies and Wyomings of the world will feel the impact.
Our city is also tied to the overall realities of the state’s economy. But that is changing as well. Tourism has replaced agriculture as the number two industry in the state. Extractive industries including mining, petroleum and natural gas are still the prime driving force in Wyoming’s economy.
But that is changing, at least in degree. Anyone who anticipates a return to the day of extractive industries paying all of the state’s bills is living in a fool’s paradise.
What will that mean for a city like Laramie where state money funds the locomotive of our economy — the university? Our best hope lies in developing city leaders who face these challenges as they emerge. Certainly something to think about as we prepare to choose new city council members this year.
While questions like these barely scratch the surface of what Laramie will encounter in the next 150 years, we expect residents will still have plenty to celebrate then as they do now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.