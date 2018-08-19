Harriet Hageman, the best candidate for governor, can represent varied interests of traditionally agriculture based communities blessed with natural resources and spectacular recreation and tourism opportunities. Hageman successfully worked to balance public lands and wildlife habitats with viable energy and utility industry necessities, all facing transition in an economically diverse State. In Hageman’s view, the public and specifically local stakeholders, who know the issues best, are invaluable and critical participants in decision making on Federal government regulations and policies affecting Wyoming.
The people and wildlife sharing open spaces have a right to a healthy standard of living, sustainable habitats, clean water and clean air, and open vistas. Our Governor must capitalize on opportunities to bring people with multiple objectives together for the common good. Hageman sees problems that need fixing and will find new innovative solutions. We can not continue reworking previously unworkable solutions to the detriment of the now dwindling Wyoming public funds. Hageman has the successful track record and skill set to work closely with the Legislature, energy and utility industries, ranchers, land managers, sportswoman and sportsmen, and public land stakeholders. We as citizens must step up and become more knowledgeable and hold this land in sacred trust. Hageman believes in conservation and is committed to representing all Wyoming voters regardless of political persuasion.
Do the due diligence as citizens, ask the hard questions, be open to answers sometimes dissimilar from previous rhetoric, or even our previous mindsets. With your one considered Tuesday, Aug. 21 primary vote Hageman for Governor, we can offer ourselves the opportunity to elevate the public discourse during the general election campaign necessary to intelligently select great leaders to guide the course of our future in Wyoming.
Harriet Hageman, with an optimist’s lens, sees effective, prioritized, expanded solutions and a functional, responsive government working for the respect of all people lucky enough to live, work, visit, and play in Wyoming. Aldo Leopold said “Conservation is a state of harmony between man and land.” No candidate better exemplifies this than Harriet. Please vote and consider casting your vote along with your fellow Wyomingites — Hageman for Governor.
Rita Clark
Albany County
