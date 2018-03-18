When the first article about the UW Presidents Public Art Committee appeared in the Boomerang I had hopes that this would not be about the Family Statue.
The statue is in disrepair because it has been vandalized at least twice. It was spray-painted with black paint and the head of the child was knocked off. I do not understand the motivation behind vandalism. Not everyone has the same taste in art so just because someone doesn’t like an art form doesn’t give them the right to vandalize it.
The March 11th article stated the committee had “a couple” of requests to move/or replace this statue. I wonder how many “a couple” would be - given the thousands of students, faculty and staff there are on campus not to mention the Laramie Community. How can an art piece go from being innocuous (harmless, safe) to being “somewhat loaded”?
I was not sure what the article meant by calling the statue a “Nuclear Family” so I went to Wikipedia - this is what it said: (nuclear, elementary, conjugal) “a family group consisting of two parents and their children. A nuclear family typically centers on a married couple”. Wikipedia does not limit a nuclear family to a father, mother and children.
What if there were art forms on campus with two dads (or two moms) and children and that art form was vandalized or people wanted it moved? How would the diverse groups feel? I am not against diverse groups having rights - I am against traditional groups not having rights. Everyone should have the same rights.
The University should be proud to have two statues by Robert Russin - the Benjamin Franklin statue and the Family Statue. I would imagine the Russin family is deeply saddened by the controversy (and the vandalism) that is associated with the Family Statue as are other people saddened by this.
Bobbie Cesko
Laramie
